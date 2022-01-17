 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RSVP food drive event planned
0 Comments

RSVP food drive event planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alliance — RSVP is having a Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive, starting on Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21. Food donations will be accepted at the Alliance Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donated items will be taken to local food pantries. If you are not able to bring your donations to the senior center, please call the RSVP office at 308-762-1293 to schedule pickup.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News