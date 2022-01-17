Alliance — RSVP is having a Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive, starting on Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21. Food donations will be accepted at the Alliance Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donated items will be taken to local food pantries. If you are not able to bring your donations to the senior center, please call the RSVP office at 308-762-1293 to schedule pickup.
RSVP food drive event planned
