RSVP mobile food pantry scheduled

ALLIANCE – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday Feb. 23 starting at 4 p.m. This program distributes food to families in Alliance, serving one distribution per household. This program is free to the public.

To ensure safe access to the Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone Avenue, the Alliance Police Department has asked for people to start at the Northeast corner of East Second Street and Yellowstone Avenue. Traffic will line up down East Second to Potash Avenue on the north side of the street. Please make sure to leave intersections open. Any overflow traffic will continue on Potash Avenue to East Third Street parking along the south curb on East Third Street. Please stay in your vehicle at time of delivery.

For more information about the food drive, please contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293.

