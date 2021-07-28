Rubber check races comes back for 38th year

Most teams are local and some will consist of multiple generations of Rubber Check racers. Lenhart said that he knows of at least one individual who has been a horse rider for all 38 races. His own family has been leading a team since his dad formed one when the race first started. Lenhart took it over in 1986, and then his son took it on in 2002.

Lenhart himself has either watched, participated in or organized all but two races.

“I think I’ve only missed two races in my lifetime,” he said.

The race can have an unlimited number of teams participate, and typically they’ve been seeing 12-15 the past few years. Currently there are around eight teams registered. There is a registration fee of $50 per team, and Lenhart said they’ll take teams up until the night before the race.

There are also monetary prizes involved for the winners of the race. First place will receive $5,000 along with belt buckles. Second place wins $3,750, third place wins 2,450 and fourth place wins $1,550. There are also individual awards for fastest racers in each leg of the race.

To register a team, call Michael or Rebecca Lenhart at 308-631-8646. Visit the Rubber Check Race Facebook page for more information.