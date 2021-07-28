Rubber check races comes back for 38th year

The crowd favorite, event of all events, is coming back for its 38th annual go-around at the Scotts Bluff County Fair this year. The exciting entertainment of the fair-closing Rubber Check Race is unexplainable, co-organizer Michael Lenhart said.
“It’s very entertaining. It’s exciting. It’s a lot of fun. I know it’s something that sounds very unusual, but … you’d have to see it to believe it,” he said. “If you’ve never been to a rubber check race, you’d have to see it to enjoy the entertainment that it is.”
The unique relay race tends to be the most popular event of the county fair, often selling out tickets within a day or two, Lenhart said.
“Roughly between 2,500 to maybe 3,000 people is usually what shows up to watch the event,” he said. “It’s very well supported in the community. The sponsorship is great.”
The race consists of teams of four relaying around a dirt track. The first leg is a horse rider who takes a lap and then hands the baton off to a second horse rider. The team member rides a lap around the track and then dismounts 60 feet ahead of an ATV driver. Handing off the baton to the driver, he or she then races around the track for one and a half laps, dismounts in a designated area, hops in a wheelbarrow and a fourth team member pushes the driver across the finish line.
Most teams are local and some will consist of multiple generations of Rubber Check racers. Lenhart said that he knows of at least one individual who has been a horse rider for all 38 races. His own family has been leading a team since his dad formed one when the race first started. Lenhart took it over in 1986, and then his son took it on in 2002.
Lenhart himself has either watched, participated in or organized all but two races.
“I think I’ve only missed two races in my lifetime,” he said.
The race can have an unlimited number of teams participate, and typically they’ve been seeing 12-15 the past few years. Currently there are around eight teams registered. There is a registration fee of $50 per team, and Lenhart said they’ll take teams up until the night before the race.
There are also monetary prizes involved for the winners of the race. First place will receive $5,000 along with belt buckles. Second place wins $3,750, third place wins 2,450 and fourth place wins $1,550. There are also individual awards for fastest racers in each leg of the race.
To register a team, call Michael or Rebecca Lenhart at 308-631-8646. Visit the Rubber Check Race Facebook page for more information.
Grandstand tickets to the event cost $15 and can be purchased online at scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com