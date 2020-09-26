Runners brave winds for 9th annual race

Wind gusts reached up to 40 mph, but that didn’t stop 500-plus runners from across the country to travel to the Panhandle for the 9th annual Monument Marathon race on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The wind blew some smoke from the wildfires in Wyoming and Colorado, making the race a bit more laborious for the runners.
“The conditions have been really tough today,” Jennifer Reisig, race director, said. “It’s super windy, dry, hot.”
The challenges of the weather conditions were paired with the challenges of safety for runners, volunteers and spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Reisig said that everyone did a great job of following procedures.
“People have done a great job social distancing, wearing face coverings,” she said.
Volunteers from Sandberg Implement, who have volunteered for at least the past seven years, said the COVID-19 procedures weren’t much different for them.
“The big deal (is) we don’t have gel this year and of course, we have the masks,” said Crystal Sandberg, “but we’ve always had rubber gloves. We’ve always kept a distance anyways. So, not a whole lot different.”
Frank and Nancy Lyman were down at Sandberg Implement to cheer on their daughter. Katie. While Frank is originally from Gering, he and his wife live in Colorado. Katie came up from Georgia to run in the race.
They are a family of runners, according to Sandberg. She said that Katie’s parents both ran marathons, but Nancy has dialed back to just half marathons now.
Many of the marathoners have goals of running in all 50 states. For Erin Almand, this marathon marked her 26th state.
“She’s trying to do one in each state, so here’s Nebraska,” said husband Austin, who cheered for her at the D Street aid station with their two children. “I think she’s done 26 states, but overall, I think she’s done 28 or 29 marathons.”
Then there are runners who have already accomplished this goal and more, but just keep running. Brent Weigner, 71, has ran on all seven continents 10 times over, and ran in a total of 181 countries, holding the current world record for marathons ran in the most countries. What’s more impressive is that he has done this all while having beat cancer at least three times.
“I really believe the only reason I can run marathons at 71 is because I have a guardian angel watching over me,” he said. “I give credit to the Almighty that I can keep trucking along.”
Other runners found it to be a good opportunity to do something as a family. Coloradan siblings Val Bays, Becky Jannotte and Evan Bays ran in the race together. Val, who ran the full marathon, coordinated it with her brother and sister, who ran the half-marathon. Despite the “brutal” wind, they enjoyed the run.
“It was definitely challenging against the wind,” Evan said. “But it really wasn’t too bad. It was enjoyable.”
Overall, the day turned about to be a nice day for the community. Sponsors and volunteers enjoyed supporting the runners and the runners were grateful to all those who came out to support them, many offering thanks as they ran past.
“We’ve supported the marathon since it began, and hopefully, we’ll continue to,” Howard Olsen, attorney with Simmons Olsen Law Firm, said. Olsen is also a member of the marathon’s steering committee and WNCC’s Foundation. The marathon raises funds for the foundation, benefiting student scholarships. “It’s a wonderful event for the community, and it’s a wonderful event for our group because it allows us to get together in a non-professional setting and enjoy each other’s company.”
Reisig said, “Our support has been amazing. Just a huge thank you to our sponsors, our emergency personnel, aid stations, bike marshals. They’ve gotten a huge workout today, and I thank them and our runners thank them and everybody out here thanks the whole community for helping this race happen.”
