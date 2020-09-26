Runners brave winds for 9th annual race

They are a family of runners, according to Sandberg. She said that Katie’s parents both ran marathons, but Nancy has dialed back to just half marathons now.

Many of the marathoners have goals of running in all 50 states. For Erin Almand, this marathon marked her 26th state.

“She’s trying to do one in each state, so here’s Nebraska,” said husband Austin, who cheered for her at the D Street aid station with their two children. “I think she’s done 26 states, but overall, I think she’s done 28 or 29 marathons.”

Then there are runners who have already accomplished this goal and more, but just keep running. Brent Weigner, 71, has ran on all seven continents 10 times over, and ran in a total of 181 countries, holding the current world record for marathons ran in the most countries. What’s more impressive is that he has done this all while having beat cancer at least three times.

“I really believe the only reason I can run marathons at 71 is because I have a guardian angel watching over me,” he said. “I give credit to the Almighty that I can keep trucking along.”