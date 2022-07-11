Runners enjoy opportunity to take to the course in Chadron Colter Run

Runners ages 6 to 80 years old took to the streets of Chadron Friday morning to compete in the annual 45th annual Colter Run. While the event typically attracts close to 200 runners, this year’s event saw a smaller turn out with just over 100 people, Rotarian president Ben Watson said.

Coulter Run Results John Colter 5K Phillip Duncan, 16:47.9 Grace Pyle, 22:59.7 Kinsey Smith, 23:25.4 Jordan Broberg, 24:00.1 Elizabeth Harman, 29:49.9 Lisa Briggs, 37:01.7 Linda Thayer, 29:24.8 Caden Galbraith, 20:18.4 Andrew Pope, 17:43.0 Justin Haag, 24:05.8 Mark Graves 27:04.1 Brian Bergt, 21:23.8 John Colter 10K Billy Petracek, 43:25.0 Melanie Sterkel, 43:46.2 Kailey Klein, 1:11.26.0 Mackenzie Morgan, 1:01:35.5 Amanda Margrave, 57:41.1 Jacki Musgrave, 53:04.7 Sebastian Ditsch, 48:48.1 Jared Pilkington, 50:23.9 Andre Ditsch, 48:48.3 Randy Jarzynka, 52:21.5

“Run Chadron is the Rotary Club’s community wellness initiative and so we raise money and we do things to improve the race like buying banners or flags,” Watson said. “Then we donate to community wellness-based programs like the cross country program and other community programs.”

The Rotary Club of Chadron organizes the race, which features a 10K competitive race, a 5K competitive race and a 2-mile fun run/walk.

After receiving their numbers, members of Chadron’s Girls on the Runner chapter prepared for the race by braiding their hair and working through the skills they learned from the summer camp, which concluded with Friday’s run.

Panhandle director of Girls on the Run Linda Rischling said the camp focused on recognizing emotions.

“All week long we’ve been talking about emotions, how we recognize our own and how we recognize others’,” she said. “Today, I know right now, they’re experiencing some anxiety and nervousness and just the accomplishment they will feel when they cross the finish line.”

The Girls on the Run members were paired with run buddies, running in the 5K and 2-mile races.

Several Chadron High School cross country runners also participated in Friday’s run.

Blake Hinman and Gavin Sloa ran in the 5K, calling running relaxing.

“I start out in front and pace myself off of the people in front, Sloa said. “Start in the lead pack because that gives you a big advantage.”

He said he finds a rhythm and runs the hills smartly to have a successful race.

“You lean forward when you’re running uphill and you don’t slow down when you run downhill,” he said. “I find running relaxing. You can go at your our pace and at the end, you’re racing against yourself.”

Gene Nerland, 76, of Alliance was one of the older runners Friday, although he has experience running for 20 years.

“I enjoy it and when you get a bunch of people around for a run, it inspires me to go faster,” Nerland said. “I’ve competed in various runs but never this race.”

After reconnecting with a Chadron friend, he decided to enter the 5K, with the goal to finish.

“I’m not a competitor,” he said. “I’m in it for my health, but I’m looking forward to getting it over with because I haven’t ran a 2 or 3-mile run. I’ve only ran a mile and half.”

Funds raised from the event will be invested back into the community and local programs.

The overall winner and top male finisher was Phillip Duncan with a time of 16 minutes, 47.9 seconds. The female overall winner was Grace Pyle with a time of 22 minutes, 59.7 seconds.