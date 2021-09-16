Runners readying for relay, new to Monument Marathon

Local runner Carl Baird has crossed the finish line at the Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon every year since the race began.
He has run both the full and half-marathons. This year, he’ll be among the 30 teams competing in the half-marathon relay, the first relay held as part of the marathon.
The Monument Marathon will be held on Sept. 25, in Gering.
Baird, of Gering, will run with his brother-in-law and nephew on the three-person team Run-BMC. The team name derives from the initials of their last names: Baird, (Matt) McLean and (Rogan) Clay.
This year, Baird said, he opted for the marathon relay because he recently started a new position teaching at Western Nebraska Community College, while also continuing to work part-time as a physical therapist.
“I knew I wasn’t going to have as much time to train this year as I have in the past,” he said. “I still wanted to be a part of the event because it’s such a fantastic event, and they run it so well. You know, it’s kind of tradition for me now, so I didn’t want to miss the 10th anniversary of it (the Monument Marathon).”
McLean and Clay have joined him in past Monument Marathon event, and they have loved the run.
“They love to come to visit,” he said. “They realize that it’s a difficult course, but it’s fun.” ... It’s a good excuse to get together.”
An event like the Monument Marathon keeps Baird focused on his running goals. He calls himself a “fair weather runner,” running when the weather gets nice. After about 20 years of not running after being on his school’s cross country team, he credits the Monument Marathon with starting his return to running. He had done a 5K when he came across the Monument Marathon’s booth at the Scotts Bluff County Fair its first year. It spurred him to run a half-marathon, then he did a full, and “I’ve just been hooked ever since.”
Like Baird, Ashley Heimboch, of Gering, and her two friends, Kaitlyn Stabnow and MacKenzie Stabnow, have been training to compete in the relay. The Stabnows are married to brothers, which became the inspiration for the team’s name, “Soul Sisters.”
“The three of us have been friends for many years,” she said. “...And, we all just really enjoy being active and running.”
The three friends had been considering doing a run for some time and had looked at other runs, which didn’t really pan out. As the Monument Marathon got closer, she said, they decided it was the perfect opportunity.
“It’s a local event. We don’t really have to travel for it,” she said.
The relay fits into their schedules and their running experience, she said, with them being able to train for shorter distances than if they were doing a full 13-mile half marathon or a marathon, which is 26.2 miles. For the relay, the marathon is split into three legs. The first leg is five miles, the second leg is 4 1/2 miles and the third leg will be 3 1/2 miles.
“It (the relay) is a perfect bridge of a little bit more to push yourself and kind of challenge yourself, but not so much that you get exhausted training and gearing up for it (that it) becomes a chore,” Heimbouch said.
Heimboch has run twice in the Monument Marathon. She and her teammates are a little nervous about the relay exchanges, she said, but “overall, we’re not looking to break any records or anything. We just want to have fun, and you know, enjoy it together.”
For Scottsbluff man Michael Moravec, a member of the team, Cirque de Sor Legs, the Monument Marathon relay will be a nice, relaxing run after he recently completed 100-mile ultramarathon, the Mickelson Trail Marathon, in South Dakota. For that run, he said, he set a goal of finishing in 28 hours, but crossed the finish line in a little over 26.
“It was quite an experience,” he said. “I mean, it’s something you can’t really prepare for. You can’t really understand how it’s going to go until you do it.”
However, for the Monument Marathon relay, he and his teammates, brothers Ben Nagel and David Nagel, know what to expect. They have each run together in different relays, including the Ragnar Relay Series, which are 120-mile relays. During the Ragnar Relays, which traverse mountains and other different terrains, the runners run two to three different relays, five to eight miles each.
“This is definitely a much shorter relay,” he said. “We thought, ‘Why don’t we get together, and we’ll do this. It’s right here in town.’”
Moravec, who has run in the Monument Marathon twice, having run the half-marathon and the full marathon the first and second year, respectively, said he is eager to get back on the course. He’s helped out with the marathon the years that he didn’t run, so he aims to support the event.
“We haven’t really done any (relays) since COVID,” he said. “We thought maybe this was a nice change of pace.”
As of last week, 18 teams have registered for the Monument Marathon Relay, which is capped at 30 teams. Organizers expect the relay to fill up, so people are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
For more information about registering for any of the marathon events, visit www.monumentmarathon.com.