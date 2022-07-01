Runners to take to Gering streets for Don Childs Memorial Run

Runners will again take to the streets of Gering to compete in the annual Don Childs Memorial Run during Oregon Trail Days.

This year’s race is Friday, July 8, and organizer Randy Plummer is hoping for another good turnout.

“We've had anywhere from 100 to 260 (runners), so you never know how many are going to show up,” he said. “It depends on when other towns have their races because Alliance has a race. Chadron has a race. It depends on if Oregon Trail Days falls on the same days as (Alliance’s) Heritage Days and (Chadron’s) Fur Trade Days. We usually expect around 140 to 180 runners.”

Plummer said the race is earlier in the month than normal, so that also makes it hard to gauge how much interest there may be in the run.

“(The run is usually somewhere around) the 12th through the 18th. This year it is on the eighth of July. I don't know what (participation is) going to be like, whether people are just getting done with their Fourth of July vacation and heading home. We're ready for whomever shows up,” he said.

The race starts at 10th and O Street at 7 a.m. Registration begins at 6 a.m. and will end 15 minutes before race time, Plummer said.

Runners make their way from the starting line to the Scotts Bluff National Monument Ranger Station before heading back to the start, offering runners a challenging run.

“Half the course is uphill, then the other half is coming down. It’s probably easier to come down, but, then, it’s the second half of the race. (The runners are) getting pretty tired by that point,” he said.

The run attracts a lot of local runners including a lot of runners whom Plummer coached on the Gering High School track and field team since he started in 1988. He said he expects to see a lot of those familiar faces again this year.

At last year’s race, Nick Kizzire won the men’s title for the fifth time and Lisa Freeburg captured the women’s title.

The registration fee is still $10, which includes a T-shirt. Winners in each age group receives medals and overall male and female winners get an Oregon Trail Days plaque.

Registration forms can be found online at oregontraildays.com.

