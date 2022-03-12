 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Running a fruitful food truck

Lemon Love sees success in two years of operation.

  • 0
STARS - BUSINESS lemon love

Desiree Ramirez hands out a flavored energy drink through the window of the Lemon Love food truck. Ramirez serves over 30 flavors of lemonades and energy drinks (plant-based and Red Bull) through her "beverage" truck. She even serves a few different hot cocoa flavors during the cold months, too.

On a cold blustery day, typically a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa really hits the spot. However, for Western Nebraska, it’s lemonade; at least, that’s what Gering-based Lemon Love owner Desiree Ramirez quickly found out.

“I think one of our busiest days was when … I think it blizzard last year,” she said in a Jan. 15 interview. “I was like, ‘let’s just see if we get anybody.’ It was one of our craziest delivery days ever.”

She said no matter the weather, her customers never fail to show up.

“We have set up when it’s not good weather. We have set up when it’s down-pouring, and it just doesn’t stop people,” she said. “Sometimes I will joke a little like, ‘Oh gosh, is there like nothing else to drink in this town?’”

Ramirez said at least part of it might have to do with the atmosphere of a food truck or trailer.

STARS - BUSINESS lemon love

Speech students wait in line to get some sweet lemonade from Lemon Love during the Scottsbluff Speech Meet on Jan. 15. Lemon Love has been a part of all kinds of community events, including a couple through Scottsbluff Public Schools.

“There’s a charm to food trailers, food trucks,” she said. “There’s definitely a community. I think people are just drawn to that vibe.”

People are also reading…

That’s what led her to the food truck business around three years ago. Ramirez had been a nail tech for 26 years and then a restaurant manager at Tangled Tumbleweed for a few years after that prior to opening Lemon Love.

She said that after she reached all of her goals as a nail tech, she wanted to find something that would drive her, so she decided to dip her toes in the food industry.

“I wanted to do a food trailer for quite a while, probably the last 10 years,” Ramirez said. “…I know I love cooking. I love baking. I love making things, but I didn’t know if I liked that (business) aspect of it. So, I thought it was a good little step for me to try.”

Ramirez found that she enjoyed the business and hospitality aspect of the food industry, and decided to finally go after her dream of owning and operating a food truck.

STARS - BUSINESS lemon love

Lemon Love sets up on Broadway in Scottsbluff near Arthur's Pizza as it prepares to serve a thirsty community. Whenever it isn't set up, the business tries to take orders and do delivery.

While she was starting out, her truck wasn’t quite ready to serve food, so she began with just serving freshly squeezed lemonade. The popularity of the drink took off, and Ramirez realized she didn’t necessarily have to add solid food to the equation.

“That took on a life of its own, and it’s now a lemonade truck — a beverage truck, I guess,” she said. “Not only do we do fresh pressed lemonade; we do plant based energy drinks, and we also do Red Bull.”

The truck doesn’t just serve straight lemonade, although it definitely can; Ramirez has over 30 different flavors to mix in, adding a little extra pizzazz to a family recipe.

“My grandmother always made lemonade,” she said. ‘I stayed with her all the time, and I was just trying to replicate that flavor, that memory.”

As the word got out about this unique beverage truck, more and more orders came flowing in. Lemon Love offers delivery on occasion and has now traveled as far as Texas to set up at events.

STARS - BUSINESS lemon love

Lemon Love serves freshly squeezed lemonade mixed with a variety of different flavors. Owner Desiree Ramirez said she tried to replicate the flavor that her grandmother always made.

“We look for events that draw a good crowd, that have a good reputation, that (are) clean, accessible to everybody. So, they’ve all been wonderful,” she said. “…We’ve done the Balloon Glow. We’ve done Bands on Broadway. We’ve done the food court — Alliance has a food trailer park. That’s so awesome, so we did that. … We’ve done events in Torrington. We’ve gone all the way to Lubbock, Texas.”

Thanks to her growing popularity, Ramirez uses Lemon Love’s fruitful clout to help other local businesses just starting out. She can easily support her business on lemonade alone, but she’s always willing to help out a local baker or cook get their name out there.

“I’ve been trying to incorporate other people that are either trying to start a business or already have one, and I’ll call them up, ‘Hey, do you want to bake me some cupcakes or cookies, whatever?’” she said. “…I love it because I know what it felt like to not have the confidence, and so this gives them a little bit of ‘try it through me,’ and then if it launches something for you then great. I just love to help people see that (they shouldn’t) be afraid and just go for it.”

With how successful her juiced up lemonade stand has been, Ramirez often wishes she would have taken the leap of faith sooner.

It’s one of the best things. I wish I never would have waited as long as I did,” she said, “but I always let that negative (feeling), the fear — ‘Well, what if it doesn’t work?’ But what if it does work? And it has worked.”

Despite the “what ifs” having prolonged her dream, she’s glad her business is where it’s at now. Through Lemon Love, she has managed to build a whole other community around lemonade and food trucks.

“Your customers will become your friends,” she said. “…I’ll tell them, ‘Oh, I deliver,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, but we like to go to the truck. … We like to go to talk to you. We like to see you.’ It’s very heartwarming and it’s heartfelt.”

She said in the Jan. 15 interview, “That’s one thing about food truck business; it’s camaraderie, looking out for each other.”

To keep up with Lemon Love, find them on Facebook, @lemonlovelemonades, or its website, lemonlovelemonade.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest to end local service

SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional A…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wearing prom dresses for a great cause

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News