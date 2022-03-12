Running a fruitful food truck

On a cold blustery day, typically a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa really hits the spot. However, for Western Nebraska, it’s lemonade; at least, that’s what Gering-based Lemon Love owner Desiree Ramirez quickly found out.

“I think one of our busiest days was when … I think it blizzard last year,” she said in a Jan. 15 interview. “I was like, ‘let’s just see if we get anybody.’ It was one of our craziest delivery days ever.”

She said no matter the weather, her customers never fail to show up.

“We have set up when it’s not good weather. We have set up when it’s down-pouring, and it just doesn’t stop people,” she said. “Sometimes I will joke a little like, ‘Oh gosh, is there like nothing else to drink in this town?’”

Ramirez said at least part of it might have to do with the atmosphere of a food truck or trailer.

“There’s a charm to food trailers, food trucks,” she said. “There’s definitely a community. I think people are just drawn to that vibe.”

That’s what led her to the food truck business around three years ago. Ramirez had been a nail tech for 26 years and then a restaurant manager at Tangled Tumbleweed for a few years after that prior to opening Lemon Love.

She said that after she reached all of her goals as a nail tech, she wanted to find something that would drive her, so she decided to dip her toes in the food industry.

“I wanted to do a food trailer for quite a while, probably the last 10 years,” Ramirez said. “…I know I love cooking. I love baking. I love making things, but I didn’t know if I liked that (business) aspect of it. So, I thought it was a good little step for me to try.”

Ramirez found that she enjoyed the business and hospitality aspect of the food industry, and decided to finally go after her dream of owning and operating a food truck.

While she was starting out, her truck wasn’t quite ready to serve food, so she began with just serving freshly squeezed lemonade. The popularity of the drink took off, and Ramirez realized she didn’t necessarily have to add solid food to the equation.

“That took on a life of its own, and it’s now a lemonade truck — a beverage truck, I guess,” she said. “Not only do we do fresh pressed lemonade; we do plant based energy drinks, and we also do Red Bull.”

The truck doesn’t just serve straight lemonade, although it definitely can; Ramirez has over 30 different flavors to mix in, adding a little extra pizzazz to a family recipe.

“My grandmother always made lemonade,” she said. ‘I stayed with her all the time, and I was just trying to replicate that flavor, that memory.”

As the word got out about this unique beverage truck, more and more orders came flowing in. Lemon Love offers delivery on occasion and has now traveled as far as Texas to set up at events.

“We look for events that draw a good crowd, that have a good reputation, that (are) clean, accessible to everybody. So, they’ve all been wonderful,” she said. “…We’ve done the Balloon Glow. We’ve done Bands on Broadway. We’ve done the food court — Alliance has a food trailer park. That’s so awesome, so we did that. … We’ve done events in Torrington. We’ve gone all the way to Lubbock, Texas.”

Thanks to her growing popularity, Ramirez uses Lemon Love’s fruitful clout to help other local businesses just starting out. She can easily support her business on lemonade alone, but she’s always willing to help out a local baker or cook get their name out there.

“I’ve been trying to incorporate other people that are either trying to start a business or already have one, and I’ll call them up, ‘Hey, do you want to bake me some cupcakes or cookies, whatever?’” she said. “…I love it because I know what it felt like to not have the confidence, and so this gives them a little bit of ‘try it through me,’ and then if it launches something for you then great. I just love to help people see that (they shouldn’t) be afraid and just go for it.”

With how successful her juiced up lemonade stand has been, Ramirez often wishes she would have taken the leap of faith sooner.

It’s one of the best things. I wish I never would have waited as long as I did,” she said, “but I always let that negative (feeling), the fear — ‘Well, what if it doesn’t work?’ But what if it does work? And it has worked.”

Despite the “what ifs” having prolonged her dream, she’s glad her business is where it’s at now. Through Lemon Love, she has managed to build a whole other community around lemonade and food trucks.

“Your customers will become your friends,” she said. “…I’ll tell them, ‘Oh, I deliver,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, but we like to go to the truck. … We like to go to talk to you. We like to see you.’ It’s very heartwarming and it’s heartfelt.”

She said in the Jan. 15 interview, “That’s one thing about food truck business; it’s camaraderie, looking out for each other.”

To keep up with Lemon Love, find them on Facebook, @lemonlovelemonades, or its website, lemonlovelemonade.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.