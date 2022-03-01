Runza expanding to Torrington

Runza restaurants are coming to Wyoming, and Torrington will be one of the first places to get one.

According to Jon Wurst, Runza’s director of franchising and partnership development, Torrington is a natural fit.

“We’re not as synonymous as the major QSR (quick-service restaurant) players are. We’re not nationwide,” he said. “We’re looking at expanding where we currently are.”

Since Torrington is so close to Scottsbluff and Gering, workers commuting between the cities could stop by a Runza in any of them for lunch, Wurst added. Additionally, Torrington residents who do travel to Nebraska already know what to expect at a Runza restaurant.

“The brand awareness is already there; we just have to find that great franchisee,” Wurst said. “... It’s not rocket science. It (Torrington) is right where you need it to be.”

At this stage, the company is looking for a suitable location and a franchisee. Wurst said he had reached out to Goshen Economic Development to help spread the word.

“Runza in Torrington would go over really well,” Goshen Economic Development CEO Brayden Connour said. He said his group has been creating social media adds to encourage franchisee applications since at least the beginning of the year.

Once Wurst has a suitable application, he estimated it would take around 250 days to open the restaurant. However, it might take longer due to supply chain issues.

Torrington would be the company’s second Wyoming location. The first Wyoming Runza will be located in northeast Cheyenne, situated between a Taco John’s to the east and a City Brew Coffee to the west.

Wyoming won’t be the only new state the company is expanding to. Wurst said the Lincoln-based company plans to add at least two South Dakota locations, including one in Rapid City. Currently, there are 85 Runza restaurants: 80 in Nebraska, two each in Colorado and Iowa, and one in Kansas. Wurst said the company will add additional Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska locations in the next two years.

One such Nebraska location will be in Alliance. It will be owned by franchisees Neal and Lora Blomenkamp, who also own Runza restaurants in Scottsbluff, Gering and Chadron. Wurst said the Alliance location will open next month.

“Nebraska is pretty saturated right now with Runza stores,” he said. “We’re getting to (cities with) the 2,000 — 4,000 population. We’ve pretty much hit all the major population centers.”

The expansion into new states will only target areas close to the Nebraska state lines.

