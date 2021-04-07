Runza to open restaurant in Alliance

LINCOLN – Alliance will represent the 88th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Franchisees Neal and Lora Blomenkamp plan to open the store along Highway 385 this fall. The Blomenkamp’s also own the Runza Restaurant locations in Chadron, Gering and Scottsbluff.

“We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza Restaurant to the area,” Donald Everett Jr., president of Runza National, said.

“Alliance is a thriving community and we are pleased to be part of the growth,” Neal Blomenkamp said in a press release.

Runza Restaurants – famous for the Runza® Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers; and homemade onion rings – operates and franchises restaurants in Nebraska (82), Colorado (Longmont & Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda & Council Bluffs), and Kansas (Lawrence).