Rural Bayard house catches on fire killing two pets

Shortly after leaving his house Saturday morning, Jeff Nelson received an alert of an active smoke alarm through his ADT system. The State Fire Marshall’s Office says the structure fire started when a pet sought the doughnuts and snack food on the stove and hit the burner.

Multiple agencies responded to the structure fire at 7720 County Road 104 south of Bayard Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10:44 a.m.

Nelson left the property to attend a birthday party when he received a call from ADT about an active fire alarm in the home, according to Bayard Fire Chief Michael Harimon.

“They had extra supplies they left on the stove,” Harimon said. “They went back to check it and when they opened the door, there was smoke down to about chest level.”

Nelson could see flames rising over the stove through the smoke and went to turn off the burner and attempted to extinguish the fire.

“It had caught the cabinets on fire,” Harimon said.

When the first group of five firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire in the trailer’s kitchen and living room area. The flames were coming out the back of the house, which engulfed a lean-to shed.