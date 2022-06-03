Rural Fellows lend a hand: Internships give college students new opportunities

Several university students will travel across Nebraska this summer to give aid to rural communities and further their own educations. Several of them will help out Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle as a whole.

These interns are the newest cohort of the Rural Fellows program, an experiential learning class organized by the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Rural Prosperity Nebraska initiative.

Students filled out applications for consideration. They were interviewed about their skills and what attracted them to the Rural Fellows program. Later on, they received letters accepting them to the program and detailing their assignments.

In total, 26 students from four countries were selected to be this year’s class of Rural Fellows. A dozen of them were sent to the Panhandle, including six students specifically tasked with aiding Scotts Bluff County.

Two students, Ashtyn Humphreys, of Odell, and Murengezi Atali Benimana, from Kigali, Rwanda, were assigned to the Scotts Bluff County Area Visitors Bureau.

Esther Ingabiribyishaka, also of Kigali, and Lauren Campbell, of Kearney, will serve internships to help out the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff.

Nebraskan Arden Tyree Kimme and Texan Alexandra Salinas were sent to aid Empowering Families, a civic engagement organization. Salinas, who attends Texas Tech University, was the only student outside the University of Nebraska system to be selected as a fellow.

“I decided to join the Rural Fellows program just as a good opportunity to get that hands-on experience before finding a job outside of college,” Humphreys said. “Also, to help me decide what path I exactly want to follow when I get to that point.”

She said she had wanted to explore a new part of the state, having spent most of her life in southeastern Nebraska.

Humphreys and Benimana have so far worked on finding new things to post on social media for the Legacy of the Plains museum. They will later create a tourism marketing survey.

Campbell and Ingabiribyishaka will work on a business database in Scottsbluff and a highway beautification plan in Gering.

Kimme and Salinas will put together a bilingual candidate information packet for the November primary elections. They will interview candidates and place their responses in a brochure.

Part-time executive director Valeria Rodriguez said the organization cannot promote any candidate over others, but they can provide information about them so potential voters will know more about their platforms.

Kimme said she had done much of her work as an online student and wanted to complete an internship where she’d be able to interact with others.

“Part of what I wanted to do with Rural Fellows was that I wanted to have something that was in person, to go out and actually meet the community and talk to people,” she said. “There were other opportunities that also would have been from a distance but, like I said, that was the rest of my program.”

Scottsbluff seemed like a great fit for her, she said. She had only visited the area before to go camping.

Benimana’s friends recommended the program after taking it in the past.

“They were saying it’s a great opportunity, going into rural communities, experiencing new people, seeing new faces and seeing how people in the community interact with each other,” he said.

The fellows won’t just work with one group. Kimme will work with the Panhandle Public Health District. Salinas will spend time with the county’s 4-H program. Benimana and Humphreys said they’d also help out at the Scotts Bluff County Fair and the Scotts Bluff National Monument.

They said they looked forward to seeing what they accomplish with the various organizations.

“It’s a lot of learning how to serve different people no matter where they come from and creating opportunities for every single person every single day,” Salinas said. “...Being able to connect both Empowering Families and the ag industry in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is very exciting to think about.”

Working as a Rural Fellow will help improve the students’ networking skills as well, something Benimana said is one of his goals for the summer.

“I would just encourage people to visit rural communities,” he said. “There’s always something going on and it’s always fun.”

The fellows will be introduced to the community at a Meet the Rural Fellows lunch at the Weborg 21 Centre on June 7.

The fellows will work in Scotts Bluff County until Aug. 5. They’ll live in the dorms at Western Nebraska Community College for the duration of their internships.

