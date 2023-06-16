The University of Nebraska research center began its 10th year of the Rural fellows program, which puts University of Nebraska students in rural Nebraska communities for seven weeks every summer.

“The Rural Fellows is through the University of Nebraska extension, and what they do is hire students to go out into the state. They provide support work throughout the summer, so we have two students from Lincoln that are here helping helping us plan our different programming and execute our goals,” program coordinator Maricia Marquez said.

The students who come from UNL are a great help to those working at the extension center already.

“For us, because we are the host organization, we have two individuals who are here helping us plan ahead, and with projects we need to close the loop on. It’s really nice to have the fellows here, they’re a huge help,” Marquez said. “They bring a great wealth of different experience and perspectives and they’re great.”

The fellows that are at the Scottsbluff are Maroua Afi of Tunis, Tunisia, and Lorraine Taylor of Curtis. Fellows are also serving in Sidney and other Nebraska communities this summer.

“I My background is what brought me here, I have an engineering degree in rural economics, majoring specifically in agriculture, so when I heard about this opportunity I was very excited because it had been awhile since I had done anything but research,” Afi, who is earning a doctorate degree in agriculture economics, said. “My mission in life is research for development, if I can do what I love doing, why not? I applied hoping to get a fresh start and experience ... and get into the field and work with people again.”

Taylor said she believes this program helps others connect with rural communities, hailing from one herself.

“Initially, I heard about the Rural Fellows program from my older sister. ... Coming from a rural community myself, I thought it would be a good opportunity to learn how I could support rural communities,” Taylor said. “I thought it was a really great opportunity to be able to come out here, especially because I’ve lived near Scottsbluff, and I’ve always wanted to visit the area and I was exited to learn more about it and its really eye-opening.”

This year, the two Rural Fellows serving in Scottsbluff are working with Empowering Families, a non-profit that performs an array of services.

“We’re a local non-profit. We serve the community through individual empowerment education and civic engagement. We do voter education, canvassing, raising awareness about different legislative bills. We hosted candidate forums for each election, so that’s the civic engagement side of things,” Marquez said.

“We seek to help individuals with citizenship. We partner with schools to offer outreach and preparation for college.”

Empowering Families will have its Welcoming Communities Conference on June 22 at the Gering Civic Center. Tickets are $50 and will include breakfast, lunch and dinner and a swag bag.

Individuals can register at bit.ly/welcomingcommunities23 or by contacting Conner Wilburn, info@panhandlepartnership.com.