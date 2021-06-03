RWMC doctor: Teens should be vaccinated for COVID

Teens should be among those who are vaccinated for COVID-19, a Scottsbluff doctor advised this week.

Dr. Matthew Bruner, chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center, explained the Pfizer vaccine, is the only vaccine currently available to children, ages 12 and up.

“The question is: Why do we want to vaccinate younger people if they aren’t going to get really sick from it (COVID-19)?”

However, Bruner said, young people are experiencing serious side effects, such as the Panhandle children who were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a condition where different parts of the body become inflamed. It’s not known why some children who contract COVID-19 also experience MIS-C, but the condition is serious and can be deadly.

“COVID does affect younger people,” he said, noting that adolescents, 10-19 years old are most frequently affected by the disease. “...They (children) still get COVID, and they can still get really sick from COVID. We vaccinate our teenagers with a lot of things. We vaccinate with MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), we vaccinate them with the meningococcal before they go to college, with whooping cough and those types of things. It is not unheard of to vaccinate our teenagers.”