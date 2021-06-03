RWMC doctor: Teens should be vaccinated for COVID

Teens should be among those who are vaccinated for COVID-19, a Scottsbluff doctor advised this week.
Dr. Matthew Bruner, chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center, explained the Pfizer vaccine, is the only vaccine currently available to children, ages 12 and up.
“The question is: Why do we want to vaccinate younger people if they aren’t going to get really sick from it (COVID-19)?”
However, Bruner said, young people are experiencing serious side effects, such as the Panhandle children who were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a condition where different parts of the body become inflamed. It’s not known why some children who contract COVID-19 also experience MIS-C, but the condition is serious and can be deadly.
“COVID does affect younger people,” he said, noting that adolescents, 10-19 years old are most frequently affected by the disease. “...They (children) still get COVID, and they can still get really sick from COVID. We vaccinate our teenagers with a lot of things. We vaccinate with MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), we vaccinate them with the meningococcal before they go to college, with whooping cough and those types of things. It is not unheard of to vaccinate our teenagers.”
Bruner said he is asked about if he will vaccinate his children. He said he has two teenagers who are in the three week period of getting their shots. He shared that he is seeing, hearing and reading in literature that teenagers are wanting to get the vaccination.
“They want to go back to normal. They lived through the school time where they wore the masks. They want to go back to where it is normal for them,” he said. “That is an interesting trend, that they would be proactive about that.”
One of his children, an 11-year-old, is looking forward to when her age group is able to be vaccinated.
Pfizer received authorization for use of the vaccine among children, 12 to 17 years old last month. Moderna has said that its vaccine is 100% safe and effective for the same age group and is scheduled to appear before the FDA as it seeks authorization to distribute the vaccine, for children.
Both vaccines have been reviewed by the FDA, and received emergency authorization and are said to have begun the process for full approval.
“It gives a false sense that because it is emergency safe, it’s not fully approved, it must not be safe.”
Bruner said for some the emergency authorization, and myths, has given them an excuse not to receive the vaccine. However, he said that is not true. Each of the vaccines have gone through trials, millions of doses have been given and thousands among adolescents, and “it has met its merit.” COVID treatments that are commonly used, such as remedesvir and monoclonal antibody therapy, also received emergency authorization.
Bruner explained that emergency approval is allowing the vaccine to be offered for free, which health officials say is a priority to ensure it is distributed widely.
Like adults, adolescents will have some of the same effects, such as a sore arm that can be treated with Tylenol and ibuprofen. He said parents can encourage children by telling them that they are protecting those around them, such as their grandparents.
A schedule of vaccine clinics, and links for signing up or times for walk-ins, is available on Panhandle Public Health’s website, pphd.org. All three vaccines available — Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson — are available at the clinics. Vaccines in Scotts Bluff County are also now available at Safeway and Walgreens, in addition to clinics offered by Scotts Bluff County Public Health and Community Health Center (CAPWN). Vaccine sites are offered in all 12 counties covered by PPHD and if specific times do not work for you, you can contact the clinics for other scheduling options.
In other updates, ss of Monday, 48 cases of COVID-19 were reported to have occurred within the last 14 days, with 16 cases having occurred in the last week. The positivity rate has increased to 13.7%, which did result in an increase in the risk dial, which remains in the moderate level. As vaccination rates increase, the risk dial would continue to see a decrease, Kim Engel, PPHD director, said.