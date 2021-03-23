Farming and flying are a way of life for Ryan Dietrich.

As the pilot for SkyTractors, Dietrich combines those two things by flying the company’s Ag Cat spray plane. SkyTractors is a family business with Dietrich as the pilot. His father, Jim, and brothers Aaron and Adam make up the rest of the business group, taking care of the books and mixing and loading chemicals among other things.

Ryan Dietrich began flying commercially in 1999. As he was growing up, he watched the pilots who would spray fields for his family.

“Growing up, I was always intrigued by it,” Dietrich said. “I’d watch Terry Harimon and Mike Ulken fly, and I’d always ride my little motorcycle or four-wheeler or whatever I had and fly around the farm.”

While they still farm, the Dietrichs have added the spraying business.

“I started flying ultralights just for fun,” Dietrich said.

He went to Sam Riggs Flying Service in Claremore, Oklahoma, to be certified to fly. Jim Dietrich said Sam Riggs told him Ryan was a natural, and it’s rare when a student displays such an ability to become one with the aircraft.

After that, Dietrich went to work for Monty and Steve Reisig at Reisig Brothers, where he said he learned a lot from Ulken. Dietrich flew for WESTCO for a few years, then bought his own plane.

Spraying mostly insecticides and fungicides, Dietrich will spray approximately 10,000 acres per year during the spraying season, which begins as early as April, but the majority of the work is done from mid-July to September. The plane Dietrich uses can carry up to 250 gallons of chemicals at a time, but he usually starts off with around 200 gallons. That load will cover 100 acres at 2 gallons per acre. He sprays mostly corn and beans, but also some alfalfa and sugar beets.

Dietrich said he enjoys the flying.

“For a while,” he said. “Then it gets to be work. It’s like driving a tractor in the air, pretty much.”

There are a couple of drawbacks to what he does.

“(I don’t like) being around the chemicals,” Dietrich said. “We wear protective gear, and I wear a respirator in the airplane.”

The other drawback?

“I don’t think people realize how hot I am in there, and sweaty,” Dietrich said. “There is no air conditioner in there.

“You’re not only flying, you’re watching the GPS, and you’re keeping track of your chemical, and your crop hawk (a system that monitors chemical flow), and so many different things. There’s a lot going on in the cockpit.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ideally, Dietrich said, he’ll fly about 8-10 feet above the ground as he drops the chemicals. Too low, and the air displacement from the plane will cause the chemicals to not drop evenly. Wind can cause problems, too.

“Herbicides and things like that, when the wind gets to blowing, it’s always in the wrong direction, blowing toward something sensitive,” Dietrich said. “I try not to do a lot of herbicide.”

With GPS and satellite imagery on the plane, making sure the chemicals are spread properly has become easier. Coordinates are entered for the field, and there is an indicator on the plane that lights up the track for each pass.

While Dietrich is out spraying, his wife, Genya and son, Brayden, help out with the farm.

“Those two set a lot of water for me when I’m up in the air, so that helps,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich said he appreciates his role in the local ag industry.

“When I’m up there, it’s not the money, it’s not the love of flying, it’s just to go out and save someone’s crop,” he said. “There’s insects down there tearing up someone’s crops. I like to dive down and kill ‘em. It’s just rewarding.”

The role of the crop duster has increased over the years.

“If it wasn’t for spray planes, some of these pests, these bugs, spider mites, even leaf borne diseases, we’re finding out even in our own farming practices, we’re using this airplane more and more,” Dietrich said. “We’re applying fungicides and we’re seeing pretty good gains on the corn. There’s getting to be more leaf diseases farmers don’t realize, and these things do pay to use.”

While people at times are concerned about the chemicals, Dietrich said the particulate level they’re spreading is not harmful to humans. He also said some people get concerned when they see what is actually smoke come out of the plane.

“They see that smoke come out of these airplanes, and I’ve had some people freak,” he said. “They think, ‘Oh, we’re going to breathe chemical,’ but it’s not. I have a button in there to blow smoke so I can see which way the chemicals are traveling. If you see a cloud of smoke, that’s just smoke. It’s not chemicals.”

Dietrich credits the Reisig brothers and Ulken for helping him learn the trade.

“It’s hard to get into because it’s tough to get a business to take you, insurance-wise,” Dietrich said. “It’s hard. It is dangerous when you get started. There’s a lot of learning curve. It doesn’t take long to make one mistake, and you’re not coming back or someone on the ground gets hurt.”

Common thinking is that crop duster pilots are daredevils, but Dietrich said that’s not the case.

“It looks more dangerous from the ground,” he said. “I feel safe when I’m up there.”

By flying so low to the ground, what can a spray pilot actually fly under?

“Under the power lines,” Dietrich said. “We go under the wires if I need to, but I’d rather not. I’ve done it.

“In fact, when I flew for Monty and Steve Reisig, I was going under a set. I got committed to go under them, but there was a barbed wire fence underneath that I didn’t see when I was coming around. It was too late to go over, so I tried to squeak between the fence and the big WAPA lines, and I hit right over that top wing and hit the top of that rudder and sheared that much of it off. Electrified the airplane with something like 750,000 volts. ... I felt the jolt and saw a bright light. I thought actually maybe that was the end, but God wasn’t done with me yet.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.