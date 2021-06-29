SAFE RIDE OTD seeking volunteer drivers

GERING — Now in its ninth year, the SAFE Ride OTD project seeks volunteer drivers to offer sober rides home from Oregon Trail Days events and Gering watering holes on Friday and Saturday nights, July 9-10, from 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.
Drivers must be 19 years of age, have their own car, driver’s license, proof of insurance, and offer rides either one night, both nights, or for a block of hours. Drivers are headquartered at Monument Inn & Suites, where SAFE Ride hotline calls are received and drivers dispatched. Rides begin at 10:30-11 p.m. and can be continuous throughout the night.
SAFE Ride OTD is a collaboration of volunteers who desire to support local law enforcement and first responders during the busy weekend of Oregon Trail Days.
“Our volunteers are incredible people who give their time, gas and insurance to help prevent tragedy during this special weekend,” co-organizer Lisa Betz-Marquez said. “The drivers have a blast, meet wonderful people and feel great helping to keep our streets safe.”
Betz-Marquez created the program after participating in a discussion on social media about drinking and driving.
“I never want to wake up after Oregon Trail Days and read a bad headline,” she said. “People who visit our community for this weekend have been complimentary of the program, telling organizers how appreciative they are of the free community service.”
Drivers can take people anywhere in the valley to their final destination for the night. SAFE Ride OTD drivers can be identified by the SAFE Ride OTD sign in the windshield and in the back window.
“Though the service is completely free to riders, many riders are generous and offer tips,” Betz-Marquez said,
A volunteer information meeting will be held at Monument Inn and Suites on Tuesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. It is preferable that interested drivers attend, but if unable, drivers need to contact co-organizer Brandon Fordyce after 5 p.m. at 308-225-0662.
Other questions regarding the SAFE Ride OTD project can be directed to co-organizer Kevin Fordyce at 308-765-1408.
The SAFE Ride OTD project is organized by founder Lisa Betz-Marquez, Kevin Fordyce and Brandon Fordyce.