SAFE RIDE OTD seeking volunteer drivers

GERING — Now in its ninth year, the SAFE Ride OTD project seeks volunteer drivers to offer sober rides home from Oregon Trail Days events and Gering watering holes on Friday and Saturday nights, July 9-10, from 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Drivers must be 19 years of age, have their own car, driver’s license, proof of insurance, and offer rides either one night, both nights, or for a block of hours. Drivers are headquartered at Monument Inn & Suites, where SAFE Ride hotline calls are received and drivers dispatched. Rides begin at 10:30-11 p.m. and can be continuous throughout the night.

SAFE Ride OTD is a collaboration of volunteers who desire to support local law enforcement and first responders during the busy weekend of Oregon Trail Days.

“Our volunteers are incredible people who give their time, gas and insurance to help prevent tragedy during this special weekend,” co-organizer Lisa Betz-Marquez said. “The drivers have a blast, meet wonderful people and feel great helping to keep our streets safe.”

Betz-Marquez created the program after participating in a discussion on social media about drinking and driving.