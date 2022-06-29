SAFE Ride OTD seeks volunteer drivers

GERING — The SAFE Ride OTD project turns 10 years old this year. The volunteer-fueled designated driving service was created as a means of keeping people and the Gering streets safe during the Friday and Saturday nights of Oregon Trail Days weekend.

Project founder Lisa Betz-Marquez said in a press release that she is proud of the community’s safety record during the project’s years of operation.

“In our nine years of service, there has never been an alcohol-related car accident in the community during Friday and Saturday nights of Oregon Trail Days. There has been only one DUI. Of course, we don’t do it alone,” she said. “Community law enforcement works diligently to keep us all safe.

“We help people get home, no matter the reason,” she said. “We’ve given sober people rides when they’d had enough of the scene, and a pregnant mother who wasn’t feeling well. Even couples appreciate having a date without one of them staying sober.”

When someone calls the hotline, sponsored by Allo Communications, a driver is dispatched to the passenger’s location. The passenger is then driven to their final destination of the night. Drivers can take passengers anywhere in the valley.

SAFE Ride is seeking this year’s pool of volunteer drivers to offer members of the public safe rides home from Oregon Trail Days events using their own car. Rides are offered from Gering locations on Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. The service is free; however, some riders offer tips.

Due to fuel costs, Betz-Marquez has solicited cash donations to purchase gas cards to support drivers with fuel costs. Anyone desiring to assist with fuel can donate to the Oregon Trail Days Committee, earmarked for SAFE Ride OTD.

Donations for gas cards for each driver, as well as a free steak dinner at The The Union Bar & Grill and $25 gift certificates per night for each driver from Rich’s Wrecking, are being offered as incentives.

Drivers do not have to be available both nights. Drivers must be 19 years of age, driving their own car, have a valid license and proof of insurance. For more information, contact driver organizer Brandon Fordyce, at 308-225-0662.

