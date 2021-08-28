Safety update: Masks required at the Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — Due to the rapid rise of COVID cases locally, the Historic Midwest Theater and the SkyView Drive-In will implement a new mask policy, effective immediately.

Masks are required for all patrons, volunteers, staff and artists — regardless of vaccination status — at the Midwest Theater and at the ticket booth and concession stand at the SkyView Drive-In. The Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors will continue to monitor local conditions with support from Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Public Health before removing the mask requirement. Use of contactless payment methods and online concession ordering is highly recommended.

“By working together, we can keep everyone safe and get back to showcasing the Magic of the Midwest Theater,” executive director Billy Estes said. “We hope to continue to offer entertainment to all in the spirit of ‘the show must go on.’ The health and safety of all who visit the Midwest Theater and the SkyView Drive-In remain our top priority.”

The Midwest Theater worked with the PPHD to develop guidelines for everyone to follow to care for our community while attending events at the Midwest Theater.