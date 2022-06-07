Sailing the seven seas: Lied Scottsbluff Public Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

Staff at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library were greeted with long lines Tuesday morning as families waited to sign up their children for this year’s youth summer reading program.

After signing up, children and their families waded through the library to take part in several sea-themed activities inspired by the theme, Oceans of Possibilities. “High Sea adventurers” who registered on Tuesday received an ocean-themed toy and a chance to spin a wheel for various prizes. Outside, the children had the opportunity to take part in a build-a-boat craft activity.

As it is every summer, every book a child reads counts for credit as they navigate their way to several tiers of prizes starting with five books read. There is one little catch — some books will earn extra credit.

“If they read books from a special wall — those are sea-themed or things that tie into the theme — then they get special chances at added prizes,” children’s librarian Deb Carlson said.

Each book will count toward a higher tier of prizes as children progress through the summer program.

In addition to the prizes, the library is hosting eight events over the summer. The first event is Tuesday, June 14, at the Library Park. Sam Malcolm will entertain the audience with juggling and stand-up comedy from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cookies and soda will be served during the event.

Teen summer reading events are Thursdays at 4 p.m. starting June 9. The library will host Pirates vs. Vikings, which will consist of a triple jump, Frisbee throw, foot race, relay race and other athletic events. There are no book requirements for attending the teen events.

Carlson said the program had reached over 2,000 participants before the pandemic, but had dipped down to around 1,600 last year.

“My goal is to get it back there to that 2,000 mark. Last year, with just the children’s program we had around 1,683,” she said.

Carlson said she feels like it is a realistic goal.

“What happened to us last year is that a lot of those large groups during COVID literally shut down. We lost some preschools,” she said.

On Tuesday morning, Carlson said there were two new preschools she was hoping to reel into the program.

Any child or teen wishing to take part in the reading programs may sign up any time, Carlson said. With a two-month-long program, Carlson said there is plenty of time to join.

Carlson said it is the volunteers and sponsors who really help pull off the sign-up day events, and the program itself.

‘We have had some sponsors for years. We had no one say no this year, and I’ve added a couple of new ones. This community is amazing,” she said.

