Sailing the seven seas: Lied Scottsbluff Public Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

Teddy Meyer, 7, picks out a book at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library during the Summer Reading Program signup on Tuesday, June 7.

Staff at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library were greeted with long lines Tuesday morning as families waited to sign up their children for this year’s youth summer reading program.

Teen Summer Reading Events (all events start at 4 p.m.)

Date Program
June 9 Pirates vs. Vikings, Library Park
June 16 Moana Movie Matinee and Oceans of Crafts, library meeting room
June 30 Improv Games, library meeting room
July 14 Treasure Island, Library Park
July 21 Open Mic, library meeting room
July 28 Wrap-up Beach Party, Library Park

After signing up, children and their families waded through the library to take part in several sea-themed activities inspired by the theme, Oceans of Possibilities. “High Sea adventurers” who registered on Tuesday received an ocean-themed toy and a chance to spin a wheel for various prizes. Outside, the children had the opportunity to take part in a build-a-boat craft activity.

As it is every summer, every book a child reads counts for credit as they navigate their way to several tiers of prizes starting with five books read. There is one little catch — some books will earn extra credit.

“If they read books from a special wall — those are sea-themed or things that tie into the theme — then they get special chances at added prizes,” children’s librarian Deb Carlson said.

summer reading program::2

A crowd forms around a children's pool as children are eager to test their newly built boats at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library during the Summer Reading Program signup on Tuesday, June 7.

Each book will count toward a higher tier of prizes as children progress through the summer program.

Youth Summer Reading Events

Date Program
June 14 Whales of Fun with Sam Malcolm, 10 a.m., Library Park
June 21 Midwest Movie Parties, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Midwest Theater
June 24 Magician Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady, 10 a.m., Trails West YMCA Pavilion
June 27 July 25, Lego Club Sea Creature Creations, library meeting room
June 29 Water Wonders Wednesday and Theatre West Musical, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Library Park
July 12 Make a Splash at Riverside Discovery Center, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Riverside Discovery Center
July 19 Splish, Splash, Pool Bash, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 23 Splish, Splash, Pool Bash, 10:30 a.m. to noon
July 27 Kevin Horner, Live, Wrap Up Party, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Midwest Theater

In addition to the prizes, the library is hosting eight events over the summer. The first event is Tuesday, June 14, at the Library Park. Sam Malcolm will entertain the audience with juggling and stand-up comedy from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cookies and soda will be served during the event.

Teen summer reading events are Thursdays at 4 p.m. starting June 9. The library will host Pirates vs. Vikings, which will consist of a triple jump, Frisbee throw, foot race, relay race and other athletic events. There are no book requirements for attending the teen events.

Carlson said the program had reached over 2,000 participants before the pandemic, but had dipped down to around 1,600 last year.

summer reading program::2

Steph Reynaga helps her son Jonah, 5, write his name for a chance at a giveaway at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library during the Summer Reading Program signup on Tuesday, June 7.

“My goal is to get it back there to that 2,000 mark. Last year, with just the children’s program we had around 1,683,” she said.

Carlson said she feels like it is a realistic goal.

“What happened to us last year is that a lot of those large groups during COVID literally shut down. We lost some preschools,” she said.

On Tuesday morning, Carlson said there were two new preschools she was hoping to reel into the program.

Any child or teen wishing to take part in the reading programs may sign up any time, Carlson said. With a two-month-long program, Carlson said there is plenty of time to join.

Carlson said it is the volunteers and sponsors who really help pull off the sign-up day events, and the program itself.

‘We have had some sponsors for years. We had no one say no this year, and I’ve added a couple of new ones. This community is amazing,” she said.

