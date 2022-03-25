Sailorses win Young Band Directors Award at 2022 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association

Two local band directors were highlighted among eight across the state of Nebraska for the Jack R. Snider Young Band Directors Award at the 2022 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) Convention March 4. What’s even better — the two directors are husband and wife.

Austin Sailors, band director at Mitchell Public Schools, and Stacey Sailors, band director at Minatare Public Schools, were both awarded the honor in their final year of eligibility.

“It was nice that … we both got the award in the same year, and this was the last year we were both eligible for it, because it’s for band directors in their third to seventh year of teaching,” Austin said. “This is our seventh year in our schools.”

The Sailorses were nominated by former Gering band director Randy Raines. The couple got to know Raines over the summer through the Gering City Band, for which they played saxophone and Raines directed. Aside from directing their respective bands, they find other ways to share their musical talents with the community.

“Together, we both perform with the WNCC jazz band, the Fire in the Pan Swingers,” Stacey said. “Right now, he’s playing alto (sax) and I’m playing bari (baritone) sax with that community ensemble there at the community college.”

Austin added, looking at Stacey, “You were a member of the Austin Sailors’ Quintet when we performed a couple times last summer. You played piano with that group. And, I’ve been playing with Avid Discord, if you’ve seen them around town. I’m playing with them pretty often lately.”

Of course, they also see each other at local high school band events like district music contests, honor bands and Old West Band Fest.

“It’s kind of fun some of the days where we get to go to work together and see each other when we’re at those competitions,” Stacey said.

They also help each other — and each other’s students — whenever they can.

“It’s nice to have each other, too, just at home to talk about work and bounce ideas off of each other,” Stacey said. “...We do help each other a lot. He comes work with my group and sometimes I’ll go play with his.”

Austin said, “I go and work with her students quite a bit, so not only do I know my students, but I know her students.”

Being from larger school districts — Austin from Bellevue and Stacey from Hastings — that’s one of the biggest things they like about teaching at smaller schools: they get to know and have more of a relationship with their students.

“For me being from Bellevue, I came from a bigger band program and there’s definitely a lot of good things about that, but I feel like I have a more maybe personal, or close, relationship with my students than maybe I did with my band director in high school,” Austin said. “Because when there’s 200 kids in the band, or whatever, compared to 40, that’s a big difference, (so) I get to know the students a lot better.

“Also in a bigger school district, usually there’s a band director at the elementary school then the middle school and the high school … but I do it all — sixth grade, seventh grade, all the bands, so it’s kind of cool to be able to see their progress in that way.”

Stacey said, “I’m teaching K-12 everything at Minatare, so I get to see them and grow them and progress them all the way from kindergarten and see their growth and it’s fun.”

Their passion for their students and music education has shown just what makes them deserving of the Jack R. Snider Young Band Directors Award. For them it was not only an honor individually, but it was special to win it as a couple.

“We were excited about that, to have that experience together,” Stacey said.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.