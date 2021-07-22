Sales taxes collected by the state on upswing

Nebraska is on the economic upswing after last year’s pandemic, reaching sales revenue levels in the spring normally seen only around Christmas.
According to the state’s department of revenue, Nebraska pulled in around $3.22 billion in net taxable sales this April. That’s a $670 million increase from the same time last year.
Such economic success is mirrored in the Panhandle, where cities are on track to make more than they have in years.
Kimball, for example, has received city allocation money in excess of $50,000 in both April and May of this year. It normally doesn’t reach those levels until the early months of summer.
City allocation is the money cities receive from taxes after any tax refunds are taken out. They receive them for the tax period two months before, so their most recent records are from May.
“We are in an upward trend compared to last year and the last couple months,” Kimball’s city treasurer Annete Brower said.
Kimball’s city allocation for May 2021 was more than 10% larger than the allocation for the same month last year.
“I’m curious to see what June is going to look like,” Sidney finance director Lane Kizzire said. “I’m anticipating things will go up.”
Sidney needed to provide unusually large tax refunds due to the imagiNE Nebraska business incentives portfolio drawing businesses to the city.
Otherwise, it would have cracked $300 thousand in city allocation for three consecutive months for the first time since 2018.
Sidney is not alone in reaching new levels of growth. Scottsbluff’s city allocation recently exceeded $600,000 for three consecutive months for the first time ever.
Scottsbluff has seen taxable sales exceeding $35.5 million in March and April. That’s higher than their December totals in 2019.
“A lot of it probably has to do with the stimulus that came out,” Kizzire said. “People’s savings are looking a lot healthier.”
He posited another reason for the recent economic success: the weather. Almost every March, there is a large increase in spending statewide.
“In February, I’m not thinking of doing much. I’m thinking of staying warm,” Kizzire said. “By March it usually picks up.”
Alliance, Bridgeport, Chadron, Gering, Kimball, Scottsbluff and Sidney all experienced increases of 13 to 30 percent in taxable sale revenue between February and March of this year.
The same increases never topped 10% during that span in 2020. Kizzire said a likely cause for economic stagnation last year was the pandemic.