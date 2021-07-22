Sales taxes collected by the state on upswing

Nebraska is on the economic upswing after last year’s pandemic, reaching sales revenue levels in the spring normally seen only around Christmas.

According to the state’s department of revenue, Nebraska pulled in around $3.22 billion in net taxable sales this April. That’s a $670 million increase from the same time last year.

Such economic success is mirrored in the Panhandle, where cities are on track to make more than they have in years.

Kimball, for example, has received city allocation money in excess of $50,000 in both April and May of this year. It normally doesn’t reach those levels until the early months of summer.

City allocation is the money cities receive from taxes after any tax refunds are taken out. They receive them for the tax period two months before, so their most recent records are from May.

“We are in an upward trend compared to last year and the last couple months,” Kimball’s city treasurer Annete Brower said.

Kimball’s city allocation for May 2021 was more than 10% larger than the allocation for the same month last year.