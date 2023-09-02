The sanitation department in Scottsbluff operates seven different trash trucks all running daily routes and racking up miles and engine hours. Most of the workers in the department are drivers, out on routes every day keeping the streets clean. One position in the department is vital to maintain the services they provide — the mechanic.

That's where Jeff Hyde comes in. It is his job to ensure that all the trash trucks, as well as any other equipment that the department uses like forklifts, remain operational.

At the facility where Hyde works, the department handles all the recycling for the city. It is hauled in from around Scottsbluff before being compacted in a baler and, eventually, to a plant in Colorado.

"So it's all our recycling we take glass, and computers and all that, when the guys are out on route doing their thing, if they need anything throughout the day, we deliver stuff," Hyde said.

While most of his work involves repairs and maintenance in the shop, when trucks run into problems on route he has to drive out and make repairs on the road.

Hyde has worked for the city for the past two years. Before that, he had worked as a mechanic in other shops. The department's trash trucks are similar to other vehicles, but they have more moving parts related to the mechanisms used for gathering trash.

"There's more to a trash truck," he said. "We got all the sensors and all the hydraulics and that just a lot more than what a typical truck is."

Hyde described the job as more intensive than a working in a typical mechanic shop because of the additional parts and capabilities that the trash trucks have.

"We got the arms that lift, the boxes, the tailgates, all the sensors for everything to stop just to make the guys' jobs easier, ... I'm here to make sure they can get their job done with no issues."

Repairing the trucks and keeping them in order is a daily task for Hyde as there is almost always something that needs to be replaced on one of the trucks.

One of the more common repairs involves the hydraulic arms that are used to lift trash into the truck. Since they are used so often, the wear and tear on the equipment can be extreme.

"We've got the (hydraulic) cylinders I replace quite a bit and those are just moving constantly, on most of the trucks they're moving, oh, 100 times a day," he said.

Of the department's seven trucks, most of them are newer with less than five years of operation on them. Hyde estimated that depending on the route the trucks are on and how often they are ran, they will only operate for seven to 10 years before they need to be replaced because of heavy usage.

In the meantime, this places the focus on him to make sure that they remain operational and in good order as long as possible.

Hyde said that he enjoys working as a mechanic and gleans a certain kind of pleasure from working on the machines and fixing them.

"I get a lot of joy working on the trucks and problem solving," he said. "The mechanical part, I mean, it's kind of mind-releasing to me, just to get in there and get my thing done and I can be free."

While he enjoys working with the trucks and the problem solving involved, he said his favorite part of working in the department is the people.

"I work with good people, who are all, you know, they're all characters and they're all different," he said.

In his time working with the department, he said he has seen plenty of the more interesting things that people have tried to throw away, including a bathtub, and even an entire Jon boat hull.

There are also some things that should not be thrown away on the street including anything with oil and cans of paint, which according to Hyde, do not mix well with the compactors on the trucks. In addition, those things are toxic and can leach into the water table.

Customers should instead bring their paint to the sanitation department, where it will be disposed of properly.

Hyde spoke about some of the stigma surrounding the job and why he still enjoys the work.