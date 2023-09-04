Crews with the Scotts Bluff County Highway Department are responsible for maintaining 160 miles of asphalt and 810 miles of gravel roads. They also maintain more than 200 bridges, 1,500 culverts and 5,000 signs across the county. Highway Superintendent Steve Baird explained how all of that work gets done by a small team of workers who are ready to respond night or day, rain or shine.

Baird’s career began in Bridgeport with the Department of Transportation as a maintenance worker. He worked his way up to a crew chief position before leaving to work as an equipment operator for Scotts Bluff County in 2015 before becoming assistant superintendent. He took on his current role heading the department last year.

The department is divided into three districts in Mitchell, Minatare and Gering, along with one satellite workshop in Lyman. At full capacity, each district has four motor grader operators, three truck drivers and one foreman for a total of around 25 employees maintaining Scotts Bluff County’s nearly 1,000 miles of road.

“Each motor grader (operator) has 65-70 miles that they have to take care of on their own,” Baird said.

Mitchell District Foreman Chris Fabricius said, “They (the operators) know where they’re going to start, and they grade the roads on their route. Truck drivers will distribute gravel to whatever county roads that need it. Most of the time, the operator will be the one to decide which roads need to be done, but they all get maintained over about a two-week period.”

Of course, the job doesn’t end with routine maintenance. Grader operators also respond for emergency repairs after heavy rains and snowfall, all of which requires detailed knowledge of their routes. That sort of comprehensive care requires a lot of on-the-job learning, which Baird said can take multiple years to accomplish.

“An operator doesn’t learn their roads and how to blade them and snow removal and all of that in a year’s time,” he said. “It takes a good two or three years before the operator is really knowledgeable about what obstacles are out there that they’ve got to watch for, where it floods the most and what they need to do.”

Depending on weather patterns, operators might not even see a truly difficult winter until they’ve been on the job for several years.

“It’s not a quick ‘send them out to blade’ type of thing,” Baird said. “It takes a few years to train them and really get them going.”

When asked how he would describe his department’s employees, Baird praised their work ethic and ability to respond to any problem that Mother Nature throws at them quickly and efficiently.

“They’re troopers,” he said. “They just go out and do what they have to do to make sure the road gets opened back up.”

The last year has proven difficult for the highway department. Between last winter’s blizzards and blowing snow and this summer’s severe storms and heavy rainfall, the staff has stayed exceptionally busy and gotten plenty of calls in the middle of the night.