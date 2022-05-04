Salute to tourism luncheon focuses on expanding sports events

Mascots from the Gering Bulldogs, Western Nebraska Pioneers, Scottsbluff Bearcats and WNCC Cougars rallied the crowd creating a sports atmosphere before the 2022 Salute to Tourism Luncheon on Wednesday. The school mascots and a baseball pen giveaway were the segue into the tourism board’s focus on sports.

“Gering and Scottsbluff are already iconic sports cities, anchored by WNCC,” Karla Niedan-Streeks, director of tourism for the City of Gering, said. “These schools have very successful athletic programs. We have first class sports venues and the collaboration of our cities and our municipalities. We are ready, our facilities are ready, for all aspects of sports tourism recruitment.”

Niedan-Streeks said the next step is to collectively form a sports advisory council of representatives and experts from sports teams, sports organizations, hospitality groups and businesses within the community.

“We are going to be focused on attracting sports events, sports tournaments, sports everything,” she said.

Along with the advisory council, Niedan-Streeks said the tourism board is in the developmental stages of creating a sports facilities guide for Scotts Bluff County. Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Visitors Bureau, said that over the past two years, Gering and Scottsbluff have made great strides forward in the sports market.

Leisy introduced two keynote speakers for the luncheon who have been collaborating to expand the Scotts Bluff County sports market. Activity Directors from Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools, Dave Hoxworth and Glen Koski, gave multiple examples of successful varsity and lower level sports events that have generated overnight traffic within the community. An example that both directors have worked together on, along with coaches and the tourism board, is the girls and boys Class B NSAA state golf tournaments.

“Obviously, at every level, we can’t do any of this without great people,” Hoxworth said. “From the people that take the tickets, the spectators that come in, the football chain crews on the sideline, everything that we do, it takes great people. And that goes back to we really host great events.”

Koski said the success of the multitude of school and community sports events comes from the supportive community.

“It all goes hand in hand. We all have to support each other,” Koski said. “I’d like to really thank all of you for the support that you’ve given us and given our schools, it’s fantastic. I hope down the road we continue working together and supporting each other to bring sports events here.”

Niedan-Streeks, representing a Gering team wearing navy, and Leisy, representing a Scotts Bluff County team wearing burgundy, will be hosting a one-inning softball battle to encourage the growth of sports tourism on Friday, May 6.

Gates open at the Oregon Trail ballpark at 4:30 p.m. and the teams will take the field after the singing of the national anthem. The public is encouraged to attend to see the new sports logo created for Gering and Scotts Bluff County tourism.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

