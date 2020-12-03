Salvation Army red kettle campaign begins, looking for volunteers

CAPWN, in partnership with the Salvation Army, is gearing up to ring in the holiday season a little later than usual this year.
Volunteers will be out ringing the bells starting this weekend, Dec. 4 and 5, a week later than normal. CAPWN family stabilization manager Carmen Trevino, who also leads the Salvation Army campaign, had been out for illness, forcing them to start a week later.
Trevino said they’ll be ringing every weekend from now until the weekend before Christmas, and she is still in need of volunteers.
“We can always use volunteers to help us out,” she said.
Trevino said volunteering won’t look too different this year with COVID-19 safety measures in place, aside from everyone wearing a mask.
“We want to make sure that everybody is wearing a mask and taking the necessary precautions that they need,” she said. “People just drop money in the bucket. We don’t solicit or anything. We hope everybody will stay healthy that way.”
Ninety percent of the money collected stays with CAPWN to help assist people with partial rent, partial utilities, prescription assistance, gas assistance for out-of-area medical appointments and other similar activities. A portion of the money goes to the Scottsbluff and Gering police departments to help transient persons. Typically, the campaign raises $15,000 to $20,000.
Despite starting late, Trevino said she is still hopeful the campaign will be as successful as previous years.
“This year I don’t know what we foresee because we are a week short, and we know so many folks are out of work,” she said. “We just hope for the best. Whatever we get we’ll be happy with and utilize throughout the year.
“It’s all due to the community and volunteers. Without volunteers, we don’t have a program. Those volunteers are invaluable to us.”
Salvation Army volunteers will be ringing for CAPWN on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. up to Dec. 19. They will be stationed at Walmart, Main Street Market, Safeway and Fresh Foods.
To volunteer, contact CAPWN at 308-635-3089 and ask for Carmen Trevino. If she is not available, leave a message and she will get back to you as soon as possible. Trevino said if people would like to volunteer on other days besides Fridays or Saturdays, she tries to accommodate for that.
