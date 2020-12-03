Salvation Army red kettle campaign begins, looking for volunteers

CAPWN, in partnership with the Salvation Army, is gearing up to ring in the holiday season a little later than usual this year.

Volunteers will be out ringing the bells starting this weekend, Dec. 4 and 5, a week later than normal. CAPWN family stabilization manager Carmen Trevino, who also leads the Salvation Army campaign, had been out for illness, forcing them to start a week later.

Trevino said they’ll be ringing every weekend from now until the weekend before Christmas, and she is still in need of volunteers.

“We can always use volunteers to help us out,” she said.

Trevino said volunteering won’t look too different this year with COVID-19 safety measures in place, aside from everyone wearing a mask.

“We want to make sure that everybody is wearing a mask and taking the necessary precautions that they need,” she said. “People just drop money in the bucket. We don’t solicit or anything. We hope everybody will stay healthy that way.”