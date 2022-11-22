Santa, Grinch to fly with Air Link for Scottsbluff Parade of Lights

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― The Air Link crew will be flying in Santa and the Grinch by helicopter for this year’s Downtown Scottsbluff Parade of Lights.

Bring the whole family to watch Santa and the Grinch land in style Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. on the Scottsbluff High School football field, weather permitting. The field is located at Bluffs Middle School.

“We are honored Santa and the Grinch chose Air Link and our new helicopter to fly them in for the Downtown Scottsbluff Christmas Parade,” said Tracy Meyer, Air Link chief flight nurse. “After we land, come meet our Air Link crew and see all the features of the new helicopter.”

After landing, Air Link is hosting its holiday open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Scottsbluff High School football field before the parade. The Air Link crew will give public tours of its new Bell 407GXi helicopter. There will also be games, prizes, and snacks.

Parking will be blocked off on Broadway and at the Bluffs Middle School lots north of 20th Street.

For more information, check out Air Link’s Facebook page.