'Santa, I know him': The Nebraska State Patrol recreates a scene from the movie ‘Elf’

Four years ago, the Nebraska State Patrol decided they wanted to do something fun and lighthearted during the Christmas season. Troopers decided to do their own take on a popular holiday movie and it’s become an annual tradition.

This year, Troop E, based in Scottsbluff, recreated a scene from “Elf” as part of the NSP’s Humanizing the Badge campaign, Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said.

“(The campaign’s goal is) to show the people out there that our troopers are people, whether they’re in their patrol vehicle or doing an investigation or something like that. They’re working hard on behalf of the citizens, but they also have a sense of humor. Certainly, one of the ways that we show that off is through (the movie scenes) or other social media posts,” he said.

The idea for the recreation of movie scenes sprang from other law enforcement agencies doing fun activities during the holiday season, he said.