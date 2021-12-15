'Santa, I know him': The Nebraska State Patrol recreates a scene from the movie ‘Elf’

Four years ago, the Nebraska State Patrol decided they wanted to do something fun and lighthearted during the Christmas season. Troopers decided to do their own take on a popular holiday movie and it’s become an annual tradition.
This year, Troop E, based in Scottsbluff, recreated a scene from “Elf” as part of the NSP’s Humanizing the Badge campaign, Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said.
“(The campaign’s goal is) to show the people out there that our troopers are people, whether they’re in their patrol vehicle or doing an investigation or something like that. They’re working hard on behalf of the citizens, but they also have a sense of humor. Certainly, one of the ways that we show that off is through (the movie scenes) or other social media posts,” he said.
The idea for the recreation of movie scenes sprang from other law enforcement agencies doing fun activities during the holiday season, he said.
“We saw a few other (law enforcement) agencies doing something, not quite like this, but just having a little fun at Christmas,” Thomas said. “So, we wanted to find a way where we could make it our own and be a little unique with it. We didn’t see anybody doing anything like remaking Christmas movies. It was kind of a fun way that it all came together.”
Thomas said the scenes have been spread around between the state patrol troops.
“We try to spread it around the state. So, last year was North Platte. We’ve done it in Lincoln. We’ve done it in Omaha. This year, it’s Scotts Bluff,” he said.
The troops decide what movie they want to recreate, Thomas said.
“I ask the troopers if they have a favorite Christmas movie or a scene that jumps out at them. This year it was ‘Elf’ that kind of rose to the top,” he said.
Thomas said it has been a huge hit with the community.
“It started as just a way to have fun in Omaha a few years ago where we redid a scene from ‘Christmas Vacation,’ by just putting a whole bunch of Christmas lights on one of our troopers cruisers. They just sat in the parking lot, but we had people stopping by because they saw the lights. We thought it would be this, this crazy cool thing. It was fun, we made a few friends that night. We kind of just decided to make it a tradition, a way to lighten the mood a little bit around Christmas,” he said.
Other movie scenes they have recreated are the flat tire scene from “A Christmas Story.” Last year, the troop in North Platte recreated a scene from “Home Alone.”
“A trooper got left behind at the office in North Platte when all the other troopers went on the call,” he said.
Of course, there are other ways the Nebraska State Patrol tries to show the human side of the officers throughout the year.
“Shop With a Cop is something we do around the holidays. We will deliver bears to Regional West, and things like that. They do that all over the state where they deliver bears from the state troopers union. It is a cool program. We want to connect with kids (and the community) throughout the entire year. Whether it’s like Cops and Bobbers, where they go fishing, or Pop with a Cop (an event similar to Coffee with a Cop), whatever it is that we can find ways to interact with the community in a positive way,” Thomas said.