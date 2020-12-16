Santa’s Helpers spread Christmas cheer in Kimball

If you’ve made your way down to Kimball this holiday season, you might have caught a glimpse of a mischievous elf on the shelf that’s been hiding in various Kimball businesses.
COVID Kevin, as the elf is called, has been moving around town in a jar of cotton balls and cough drops for the past few weeks for Kimball residents to locate for a chance at $25 cash.
While Elf on the Shelf is typically a children’s holiday activity, this time it was for the adults of Kimball, and it was put on by a local non-profit called Santa’s Helpers.
“We specifically did it for the adults, because then that way, (it) gave them something to do,” Dawn Hinton, a member of the organization, said. “People have actually, you know, have said that ‘we’re going to go out and actually look for the elf.’”
The premise of the community-wide game is that people who locate the elf in a local Kimball store can write down where they saw him. The elf was moved to a different business every week since Nov. 27. Each time a person located the elf, he or she would get to put their name in a drawing for one of 10 $25 cash prizes. The game ends this Friday, Dec. 18, and all entries are to be turned in at Karen’s Kitchen by then.
With the pandemic shutting many things down, Santa’s Helpers tried to find more cautious, socially distant activities for people to do that would get the in the Christmas spirit. Hinton said they even tried to play off the pandemic with their elf on a shelf activity.
“What happens is it’s actually a quarantined elf. He’s in a jar with a face mask on,” she said. “We came up with doing the Elf on the Shelf … to place in businesses strategically around Kimball so that way it kind of gets people to go into the businesses and look for the elf and maybe do some holiday shopping while they’re in the business.”
Santa’s Helpers also did an activity for the youth in the area as well. Usually, they host an event called Breakfast with Santa, but they decided that wouldn’t work this year due to COVID-19.
Instead, they sent snowflakes and Christmas coloring pages home with students at Mary Lynch Elementary that they could decorate and bring into the Kimball Bakery for a free Christmas treat. Then the artwork will be taken to the manor to display for the residents there. There will also be two grand prize winners in the different age groups.
Hinton also said they sponsored the movie “Arthur Christmas” at the Goodhand Theater on Dec. 11-13, as another way to spread some socially distant Christmas cheer. She said they had 101 people turn out for the screening. They are also hosting their annual Christmas decoration contest throughout Kimball County.
The idea of Santa’s Helpers originated five years ago by a group of women who wanted to add a little extra Christmas spirit to the community. Hinton said they hope to bring back Breakfast with Santa next year, as well as the Jingle Bell Market, which was a holiday craft show they hosted. For now though, they are finding a way to still have some holiday fun this season.
“(We’re) a group of ladies that wanted to spread Christmas cheer with fun activities in the month of December for Kimball County,” Hinton said.
