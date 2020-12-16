Santa’s Helpers spread Christmas cheer in Kimball

If you’ve made your way down to Kimball this holiday season, you might have caught a glimpse of a mischievous elf on the shelf that’s been hiding in various Kimball businesses.

COVID Kevin, as the elf is called, has been moving around town in a jar of cotton balls and cough drops for the past few weeks for Kimball residents to locate for a chance at $25 cash.

While Elf on the Shelf is typically a children’s holiday activity, this time it was for the adults of Kimball, and it was put on by a local non-profit called Santa’s Helpers.

“We specifically did it for the adults, because then that way, (it) gave them something to do,” Dawn Hinton, a member of the organization, said. “People have actually, you know, have said that ‘we’re going to go out and actually look for the elf.’”

The premise of the community-wide game is that people who locate the elf in a local Kimball store can write down where they saw him. The elf was moved to a different business every week since Nov. 27. Each time a person located the elf, he or she would get to put their name in a drawing for one of 10 $25 cash prizes. The game ends this Friday, Dec. 18, and all entries are to be turned in at Karen’s Kitchen by then.