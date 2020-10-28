Save a Rack auction goes smoothly

It’s not every day a feathered bra named "Picture Perfect" for the two silver Polaroid cameras-motifs sewn to the front is sold for over $400. Then again, the Save a Rack fundraiser isn’t every day.

On Wednesday night, the sonorous voice of Steve Flower boomed from inside Backaracks Bar and Grill, echoing across the full parking lot. Flower is the auctioneer for the annual decorated bra auction that raises money for the Festival of Hope, a local nonprofit that helps regional cancer patients and families pay for non-medical expenses while undergoing treatment. This is the eighth event jointly hosted by KNEB and Backaracks for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Only table sponsors were allowed to attend due to the coronavirus spread in the Panhandle, with the crowd limited to around 40 people. However, that didn’t stop the online bidders from snagging a few pieces. One of the organizers, KNEB’s sales manager Kendra Feather, said she was relieved the platform worked and people attended online to support the cause.

“It’s a pretty emotional night for me. I didn’t know how it would go, it’s definitely got a different feel this year,” she said.