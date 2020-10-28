Save a Rack auction goes smoothly

It’s not every day a feathered bra named "Picture Perfect" for the two silver Polaroid cameras-motifs sewn to the front is sold for over $400. Then again, the Save a Rack fundraiser isn’t every day.
On Wednesday night, the sonorous voice of Steve Flower boomed from inside Backaracks Bar and Grill, echoing across the full parking lot. Flower is the auctioneer for the annual decorated bra auction that raises money for the Festival of Hope, a local nonprofit that helps regional cancer patients and families pay for non-medical expenses while undergoing treatment. This is the eighth event jointly hosted by KNEB and Backaracks for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Only table sponsors were allowed to attend due to the coronavirus spread in the Panhandle, with the crowd limited to around 40 people. However, that didn’t stop the online bidders from snagging a few pieces. One of the organizers, KNEB’s sales manager Kendra Feather, said she was relieved the platform worked and people attended online to support the cause.
“It’s a pretty emotional night for me. I didn’t know how it would go, it’s definitely got a different feel this year,” she said.
Feather said she wouldn’t have an estimate of the total funds raised for at least a day, since she had to count online sales. Feather said there were fewer lots for bid than usual this go around, with 69 items up for auction. She said there was plenty of support, but losses as well.
“Tom Watson, a former co-owner of Backaracks, who supported the fundraiser for years passed away from colon cancer this year, there were a few items in his name this year and the gun raffle is in his memory this year. All the money is going to Festival of Hope,” she said.
One of the night’s hot items was a pink Michelob cooler, which sold at $3,100.
Jerri Allen with Champion Reality was the final winner in a fierce bidding war, then a second one, when someone asked for the item to be resold. She stood there, giving Flowers the nod as the price rose, then at the final price, the bar burst into applause. She said the office comes “every year we can” and wanted to show support to the Festival of Hope and the community.
Kevin and Mary Stocker try to attend the event every year, saying they’ve seen the benefit of the Festival of Hope, which helped their friends cover travel expenses for cancer treatments.
“It’s a great fundraiser for the Festival of Hope, it’s a great way to support it, have some fun, have a few drinks, buy a few bras,” Kevin Stocker said.
Plus, he said jokingly, “I got to get my Christmas shopping done.”
