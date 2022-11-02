Save-a-Rack Bra Auction raised over $500,000 for local cancer patients in ten years

The Save-a-Rack Bra Auction announced its earnings total for this year’s 10th annual event on Wednesday.

Before the auction last week, event organizer Kendra Feather set the ambitious goal of breaking the half million mark for total earnings over ten years.

Feather’s vision came true, and this year the auction generated $85,936, bringing the event’s ten year total up to $501,156 donated to Festival of Hope.

“It was a really high goal,” said Feather. “I knew that this community was generous, and I put the challenge out when we kicked it off that night. I said, ‘Let’s hit $85,000,' and the crowd was behind me.”

The first Save-a-Rack auction took place ten years ago as a partnership between Rural Radio Network and Backaracks, and was based on an idea brought forward by Steve Flowers, who has served as the event auctioneer ever since. Flowers said that the auction is always a rewarding experience.

“I’ve got a passion for it, I’ll tell you that,” said Flowers. “It’s a great cause and it’s fun. Next year when it says half-a-million up there will be crazy.”

Feather said that the proceeds came from many different sources like the sale of tables, a gun raffle, and pink ribbons sold by Backaracks, but the bras make up the lion’s share of the income.

Donations were also made by individuals like Billy Estes from BE Farms, who contributed $885 earned from the sale of pink pumpkins in memory of his grandmother.

The auction also saw the dedication of a new addition to the cancer memorial plaque on the wall at Backaracks, with this year’s dedication being made to the memory of the father of Tammy Cooley, co-owner of Backaracks.

All of the money generated by the Save-a-Rack auction is donated to Festival of Hope, a charitable organization that helps pay the non-medical expenses of individuals going through cancer treatment and their families.

Dr. Vince Bjorling has been involved in Festival of Hope since its creation nearly 20 years ago.

“What we recognized 20 years ago was that cancer patients and their families have a unique set of hurdles to overcome,” said Bjorling. “They may not be working a 40-hour week, so they’re not bringing home a full paycheck, or their support people may not be.”

Bjorling said that in addition to the staggering medical expenses of cancer treatment, patients and their families often have travel expenses on top of their basic needs like rent, mortgages, and meals.

“It’s a very stressful time for people. We found that we could help them with a rent payment or a car payment, pay their utility bills, make sure they have a cell phone, or help them out with fuel to go up and down the highway.”

Festival of Hope helps alleviate some of those day-to-day stressors, allowing cancer patients and their families to devote themselves to the battle at hand.

Throughout its 20 years in operation, Festival of Hope has given over $3 million to thousands of families in the area who are being affected by cancer.

“We are fortunate enough that we live in a very giving and caring community,” said Bjorling. “It’s taking care of family, neighbors, and friends.”

Anyone in need of assistance from Festival of Hope or interested in making a contribution can find more information at http://www.festivalofhope.net/.