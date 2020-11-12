Save-A-Rack earns over $40k

The 8th annual Save-A-Rack at Backaracks was held on Oct. 28 with a new twist this year, with a limited amount of corporate tables to the event. Thanks to Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers, there was an opportunity for online bidding this year, and actually being able to start bidding before the event was held.

Eight years ago, former KNEB sales representative Steve Flower brought the idea to Backaracks, as he had hosted an event in Wyoming, and he continues to be the auctioneer for the event. The combination of bras and other related breast cancer awareness items this year was 59, down about 30 entries from previous years.

There were several bras and items made in memory of close members of the Backaracks family this year, and a gun raffle was held in memory of former Backaracks part-owner Tommy Watson from Morrill who lost his own battle with colon cancer. Another bra was made in honor of Bridgeport football player Josh Warren whose mom Dallas also works at Backaracks.