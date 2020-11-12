Save-A-Rack earns over $40k

The 8th annual Save-A-Rack at Backaracks was held on Oct. 28 with a new twist this year, with a limited amount of corporate tables to the event. Thanks to Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers, there was an opportunity for online bidding this year, and actually being able to start bidding before the event was held.
Eight years ago, former KNEB sales representative Steve Flower brought the idea to Backaracks, as he had hosted an event in Wyoming, and he continues to be the auctioneer for the event. The combination of bras and other related breast cancer awareness items this year was 59, down about 30 entries from previous years.
There were several bras and items made in memory of close members of the Backaracks family this year, and a gun raffle was held in memory of former Backaracks part-owner Tommy Watson from Morrill who lost his own battle with colon cancer. Another bra was made in honor of Bridgeport football player Josh Warren whose mom Dallas also works at Backaracks.
As the bidding began, Kristen Kraupie was giving updates of where the bids were coming in from, including Washington state and Maryland. Each bra or item for auction has a name and most have a little story to go with them, if they are in honor of someone, or just a reminder of Breast Cancer Awareness month. They are made by individuals, businesses or just sometimes friends who get together and create a bra.
The business traveling trophy was presented to Watson Welding this year for their bra cut out creation that had the saying, “Those we love never really leave us, there are some things that death cannot take.”
The total tally with the online bidding, live bids and corporate tables was $38,240, and another $5,495 for the memorial gun raffle, for a total of $43,735. Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers donated back all of its expenses and credit card charges. With this year’s total that brings the eight year total to $338,735. Scottsbluff Screenprinting also designed the shirts for the event, and donated another $188 to the Festival of Hope.
Backaracks owners Terry Lyle and Rachel Sams really wanted to figure out a way to continue the event this year, especially with Festival of Hope not being able to hold its annual fundraising event. They closed early the day of the event and had a much smaller crowd with just the corporate tables, the event raised $10,000 more than 2019’s total.
In addition, a check from BE Farms will be sent also.
BE Farms donated $1,267 to Festival of Hope this year from the second annual Growing for Hope event and 50% of the pink pumpkin crop sales.
Over 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 growing seasons with the help of our community, the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farms has been able to donate $3,979 through Pink Pumpkin sales to Festival of Hope.
The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm will be back “Growing for Hope” in 2021 with Pink Pumpkins for Festival of Hope.
