Save-A-Rack fundraiser draws hundreds, raises thousands for Festival of Hope

Even with an hour to go before the Save-A-Rack bra auction at Backaracks Steakhouse and Grill, the restaurant was jam-packed with people there to eat, be merry and honor the memory of loved ones.

This is the tenth year Backaracks has hosted the auction. It serves as the primary event of an evening of fundraising for Festival of Hope, a Scottsbluff-based charity, which raises money to cover non-medical expenses for cancer patients and their families.

In previous years, the Save-A-Rack event has raised $415,220 for Festival of Hope, starting from a humble $15,355 to last year’s record of $76,297. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, organizers aimed to beat their record and break the $500,000 mark.

“It’s a community event. Whether it’s one beer, whether it’s buying a bra, whether it’s showing up and supporting Backaracks and Festival of Hope — it all helps,” Backaracks co-owner Tammy Cooley said.

Kendra Feather, a Festival of Hope board member, said 17 tables had been sold to sponsors this year. Aside from around 50 bras, supporters could also bid on items like coolers, prize baskets or an autographed Denver Broncos helmet.

T-shirts and ribbons were also on sale, and a portion of the cost for many menu items went straight to the charity, as well. With so many people in attendance, organizers said $85,000 wasn’t out of the question.

“It was pretty exciting what we’ve done with this event. We didn’t think it’d turn from $15,000 into what we got last year,” Feather said. “… We hope we have one of the biggest nights we’ve ever had.”

Another fundraising initiative was a memorial gun raffle in honor of Tom Watson, a part owner of Backaracks who passed away from cancer in 2020. Many of the bras had similar memorial statuses — Cooley designed one in honor of her late father, a food truck owner, and decorated it with food truck-themed items.

“I don’t think we leave this place without some tears being shed by grown men. Even a grown cowboy who does this auction with me, he tears up pretty good, too,” Feather added.

Feather said anyone battling cancer can reach out to Festival of Hope for support. The charity pays for nonmedical expenses including rent, mortgages, car payments and utility payments.

Since the fundraising amount includes auction money and food and merchandise sales, Cooley said the total amount raised will likely be finalized next week.