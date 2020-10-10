Save a Rack fundraiser will add an online auction

Strap in folks, the eighth annual Save a Rack fundraiser will be online and in-person at Backaracks Bar and Grill on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for Breast Cancer Awareness month. The annual action of decorated bras to raise money for the Festival of Hope. Festival of Hope helps regional cancer patients and families pay for non-medical expenses while undergoing treatment.

Event organizer Kendra Feather said proceeds from the auction are much needed since Festival of Hope was unable to hosts its annual event due to the pandemic.

“It’s amazing that we can keep the money locally paying rent or other expenses people shouldn’t have to worry about when they’re battling cancer,” she said.

This year, there’s a couple big changes. First, a ticket will be required for entry due to limited seating due to directed health measures. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased in-person or by calling 308-633-2712. Table sponsors will be admitted to the event.

Online bidding will be open for the first time, Terry Lyle, Backaracks owner, said. Online bidders will compete with in-person bidders for bras. She said the link would be available on the KNEB website https://kneb.com/save-a-rack-at-backaracks-2/ at a later date.