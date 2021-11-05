Save a Rack raises $75K for charity

The ninth annual Save a Rack event at Backaracks turned out to reach a larger audience, and hence a larger donor population, than ever before.
The event, held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, raised the highest overall amount in its nine-year history at $75,622, up from the $43,735 that was raised last year and the previous record of $64,000, which was raised back in 2015. To date, the event has now raised a total of $414,357 for Festival of Hope over the past nine years.
The 2021 grand total amount included monies from the sponsor tables, the auction, the gun raffle, the 50/50 raffle and donations from various benefactors. Donations included $3,000 from Tito’s Vodka, $1,500 from Bob Scripter who won the gun raffle, $985 from the 50/50 raffle which was all donated back, $583 from Scottsbluff Screen Printing from the Save A Rack shirts, $461 from High Plains Budweiser from keg sales and koozies, and a few other miscellaneous donations.
Backaracks owner Terry Lyle said one of the reasons this year was so successful is because more people are backing the event.
“One of the things that contributed to (it) is the growing interest from the community in the event,” she said. “It’s just been so well received.”
Another part of it, Lyle suggested, might have been the item that was specifically earmarked for the Paishence Meyer and her family. Meyer is a five-year-old from Cozad, Nebraska, who is battling spine and brain cancer. The item, a stuffed unicorn with a pink bra, was sold for $9,750 to Champion Realty during the auction event. It was then donated back and sold for an additional $10,000 to Sal Munoz and Karen and Owen Palm, who then donated the unicorn back again to be given to the Meyer family.
“We are happy to report that the unicorn and the check from the auction were delivered to the family in Cozad this week,” Kendra Feather, Save a Rack organizer, said in a press release.
Feather said every year there is something that gets the waterworks going, and this year was no different.
“It’s a very moving event, and I don’t think that we make it out of there without tearing up about something that night,” she said during the check presentation. “… (This year’s was) when Paishence’s bra sold twice. It’s just a moving night.”
All the individuals involved — from organizers to donors to members of Festival of Hope — were impressed with the dollar amount raised, especially with the event semi-closed off again this year due to COVID precautions.
“I’m amazed — because I’m involved in a lot of things — to see what happens and for this amount to happen this year, when we’ve had a tough year, I’m just totally grateful,” Feather said.
While they did do online bidding again this year, many organizers look forward to future years when it can once again be a fully in person event, with the online bidding as a secondary option rather than the primary.
“If we can get back to open it up to the public is huge too,” auctioneer Steve Flower, who was also presented the Festival of Hope’s “Hope Award” that night, said. “A lot of people miss not being able to partake. With the pandemic, things have changed the last two years. Hopefully, we get back to the way it used to be and open the doors to everybody and it’s wall to wall.”
Either way, any money raised for Festival of Hope goes a long way and plays a huge role in helping those suffering from cancer and their families with everyday necessities.
“People aren’t working 40 hour weeks sometimes because they’re sick, going through chemotherapy or their significant others are supporting them, and they’re not being able to work 40 hours a week, so, they’re having trouble making the rent, making a car payment, affording their utility bills and things like that,” Dr. Vince Bjorling, an oncologist at Regional West Medical Center and a member of the Festival of Hope advisory board, said. “So, we (Festival of Hope) are the ones that try to help fill those gaps so that people can concentrate on getting better and not spend all the time worrying about whether somebody’s going to come take their vehicle or this or that or the other thing.
“… Fortunately because of events like this and the generosity of people in the community, we’ve been able to continue to help people out with these needs.”