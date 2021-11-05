Save a Rack raises $75K for charity

“We are happy to report that the unicorn and the check from the auction were delivered to the family in Cozad this week,” Kendra Feather, Save a Rack organizer, said in a press release.

Feather said every year there is something that gets the waterworks going, and this year was no different.

“It’s a very moving event, and I don’t think that we make it out of there without tearing up about something that night,” she said during the check presentation. “… (This year’s was) when Paishence’s bra sold twice. It’s just a moving night.”

All the individuals involved — from organizers to donors to members of Festival of Hope — were impressed with the dollar amount raised, especially with the event semi-closed off again this year due to COVID precautions.

“I’m amazed — because I’m involved in a lot of things — to see what happens and for this amount to happen this year, when we’ve had a tough year, I’m just totally grateful,” Feather said.

While they did do online bidding again this year, many organizers look forward to future years when it can once again be a fully in person event, with the online bidding as a secondary option rather than the primary.