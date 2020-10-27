Save a Rack shifts to all online

The annual Save a Rack auction of decorated bras to raise money for during Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off Wednesday, 0ct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Organizers said all donations are given to the Festival of Hope, helping regional cancer patients and families pay for non-medical expenses during treatment
Due to COVID-19, this year’s fundraiser looks different.
First, there will no longer be a live auction at Backaracks, all bidding is online only at https://sites.google.com/kneb.com/savearackatbackaracks/home. Table sponsors will be admitted to the event, and limited to 8 people per table. Shirts will not be passed out at the event, but can be found online at savearack2020.itemorder.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.