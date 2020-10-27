 Skip to main content
Save a Rack shifts to all online
The annual Save a Rack auction of decorated bras to raise money for during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Items up for auction at Backaracks for the 'Save a Rack' fundraiser, which kicks off online at Wednesday at 7 p.m.

 Danielle Prokop/Star-Herald

The annual Save a Rack auction of decorated bras to raise money for during Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off Wednesday, 0ct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Organizers said all donations are given to the Festival of Hope, helping regional cancer patients and families pay for non-medical expenses during treatment

Due to COVID-19, this year’s fundraiser looks different.

First, there will no longer be a live auction at Backaracks, all bidding is online only at https://sites.google.com/kneb.com/savearackatbackaracks/home. Table sponsors will be admitted to the event, and limited to 8 people per table. Shirts will not be passed out at the event, but can be found online at savearack2020.itemorder.com

