Save a Rack shifts to all online

Organizers said all donations are given to the Festival of Hope, helping regional cancer patients and families pay for non-medical expenses during treatment

First, there will no longer be a live auction at Backaracks, all bidding is online only at https://sites.google.com/kneb.com/savearackatbackaracks/home. Table sponsors will be admitted to the event, and limited to 8 people per table. Shirts will not be passed out at the event, but can be found online at savearack2020.itemorder.com