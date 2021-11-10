Saying 'thank you': Students honor veterans with cards

Members of the Central Banner County 4-H club honored area veterans this week, making cards for those veterans living in the Western Nebraska Veterans Home (WNVH).

During a regular meeting of the Central Banner County 4-H club, a member’s parent suggested the club make cards for Veterans. All 4-H clubs routinely contribute to their area communities through service projects throughout the year. Service projects could include any variety of activities specific to the club’s interest.

One of the four part to the 4-H pledge is “...My hands to larger service, for my club, my community, my country and my world.” The Central Banner county 4-H club youth, practicing official parliamentary procedure, voted yes on the idea of making hand-made cards for Veterans and made plans to implement their service into the community. The members met on Nov. 7 and made the cards.

The 4-H youth, with the guidance of their leaders, decided to donate their veterans cards to the residents at WNVH. Currently, the veterans home is closed to visitors due to the pandemic so one 4-H family delivered the bundled cards.

Club member Luke Olsen, 10, explained that it took the 4-H group nearly two hours to make and decorate the 70 cards. Luke’s brother, Gabe Olsen, mentioned he liked making the front of the cards and envelopes best.

