SBNM introduces new four-legged friend program

Man’s best friend can now earn a new title after visiting Scotts Bluff National Monument — bark ranger. In an effort to promote dog safety throughout their visit to the park, SBNM staff introduced the BARK program on July 18, sharing the news on their social media accounts Sunday and Monday.
Emily Hedges, a park guide at SBNM, was one of the people involved in implementing the program and designed the badges. The dog stickers are designed like a park ranger’s badge with a paw print and SBNM on it.
There are four rules of BARK:
— Bag your poop
— Always wear a leash
— Respect wildlife
— Know where you can go
“How the program works is we try to promote healthy stewardship in the park for pet owners, so as long as dogs visit the park and they follow all of the rules, we give their owners a card that they can check off and sign their names,” Hedges said. “If they follow all of the rules, then we give them a dog treat and sticker that says, ‘BARK Ranger for Scotts Bluff National Monument.’”
Owners can tell a park ranger that their dog hiked a trail, took a photo by the wagons, had a picnic or said ‘Hi’ to a ranger and then will fill out a BARK Ranger pledge, which reads, “I (dog’s name) and my human, (human’s name), promise to respect the rules of BARK and show others how to care for our parks.”
The public can visit the visitor’s center to let a ranger know or tell a ranger they come across while visiting the monument. No pets, except service animals, are allowed in the visitor’s center.
“We hope that basically they learn to respect the resources,” Hedges said. “Understanding that if their dog is coming with them, the dog has to behave and follow the rules, just like they do.”
The program also seeks to educate the public about why the rules are in place.
“Educating them on how to have your dog safely at the park without harming the wildlife or getting harmed by the wildlife, which is a big deal here because we have rattlesnakes.”
Hedges said dogs have a heightened risk of coming across wildlife, particularly rattlesnakes, when they are not leashed and on the designated trail systems.
“What we recommend for people, even if they have a dog or not, is just to walk away from the rattlesnake slowly and then tell a ranger about it so we can monitor the situation,” she said.
If visitors have a small dog they can pick up, then pick it up and remove it from the situation. For pet owners of larger dogs, Hodges said it’s important that it’s well trained to follow the handler away from the snake.
Picking up the pet’s waste is important because leaving it on the trail or on a nearby plant attracts wildlife to those plants and closer to people. It can also damage the plant, Hedges said.
The monument allows leashed pets on all paved trails and developed areas of the park. There are four reasons why dogs must be leashed:
— For the safety of the pet owner and the dog to avoid any injuries while jumping, digging, running or during wildlife encounters.
— For the safety of other visitors, particularly children who are afraid of dogs.
— For the safety of wildlife since dogs can flush out animals from nesting sites and burrows, destroying an animal’s home.
— Federal law requires pets to be leashed.
Other national parks have similar programs that SBNM used to create their BARK Ranger program.
“We really like dogs and we hope people bring their dogs here,” Hedges said. “We love to have people come with their pets and we just want to make sure that they can enjoy the park as well.”
For more information about the BARK Ranger program, visit https://www.nps.gov/scbl/planyourvisit/pets.htm.