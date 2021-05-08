SBNM to host ribbon cutting ceremony May 14

It’s been 29 months almost to the day since Scotts Bluff National Monument employees and public officials broke ground on the visitor center expansion and renovation project. Now the space is ready for the public to enjoy as the SBNM officials plan a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m.
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, and now they are welcoming the community back to see the final product. Monument Superintendent Dan Morford said the estimated length of the construction was projected to take between nine months to a year, but there were a few weather delays that postponed the reopening of the $3.2 million project.
Rangel Construction Company LLC completed the project, working to maintain the historical structure of the building while connecting it to the new space.
Several rooms feature visible wood and metal rafters, paying tribute to the materials used for covered wagons along the Oregon Trail. There is a cut away in one of the walls that reveals the original dirt and straw construction done by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).
This recent 3,000-square foot renovation is among many staged renovation projects the building has undergone throughout its history.
The first section of the building was built by workers of the CCC in 1935. The CCC was a major part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Unemployed, unmarried men, ages 17-28, worked unskilled manual labor jobs to conserve and develop natural resources in rural lands owned by federal, state and local governments.
At the monument, 216 men were stationed on the monument’s property at Camp 762. They built Summit Road, the trails, the Oregon Trail Museum and administrative facilities. The historic building first opened to the public on July 16, 1936. By 1938, most of the construction was complete on the ranger’s residence, utility building, visitor’s center and museum.
Other additions have been added to the visitor center, including the current project that added a new entrance lobby, new ADA accessible restroom facilities, a new multipurpose theater room and new interpretive exhibits. Getting the building to be ADA accessible was a main goal, Morford said.
The space houses various new exhibits, some of which are interactive. There is an exhibit that describes how Native Americans utilized resources around Scottsbluff, one about fur trade and trading posts in the area as well as immigrants impressions of the area as they passed through on their way to Utah and California.
The previous exhibits were installed in 1960 and 1961.
“We’re hoping that the community will have a reinvigorated interest in visiting the monument with the new exhibits that are inside,” Eric Grunwald, the lead interpreter at Scotts Bluff National Monument, said. “We hope they gain a better appreciation for Scottsbluff and the people who have traveled past it.”
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held on the walkway outside the entrance to the visitor center entrance at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering. Following the event, those in attendance are invited to tour the new facility and engage with the exhibits. However, the visitor center capacity is limited to 25 people at a time due to COVID-19 precautions. Visitors are also required to wear face coverings inside the facility and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Summit Road is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting and monument trails are open from sunrise to sunset.