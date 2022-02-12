 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SBPS after school program awarded $169,600 grant
SBPS after school program awarded $169,600 grant

SBPS receive grant for after school program

Cody Hallman and Trenton Gion work together on a project during the after school program held at Westmoor Elementary on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Scottsbluff Public Schools is currently seeking public input on how to allocate ESSER III funds with a portion of those funds going toward addressing student learning loss.

 Lauren Brant/Star-Herald file photo

SCOTTSBLUFF - Each Scottsbluff Public Schools elementary after school program site — which includes Longfellow, Lincoln Heights, Westmoor and Roosevelt — received $42,500 from the DHHS Nebraska Child Care Stabilization Grant. Use of these funds will include improvements in supplies and facilities for the schools, as well as funding for personnel.

The Child Care Stabilization Program, established by Section 2202 of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act signed into law on March 11, 2021, provides approximately $24 billion for child care organizations, of which approximately $140 million has been allocated to the State of Nebraska.

For more information on the grant visit https://coronavirus.nebraska.gov/assets/ChildCareStabilizationFAQs.pdf.

