SBPS after school program awarded $169,600 grant

SCOTTSBLUFF - Each Scottsbluff Public Schools elementary after school program site — which includes Longfellow, Lincoln Heights, Westmoor and Roosevelt — received $42,500 from the DHHS Nebraska Child Care Stabilization Grant. Use of these funds will include improvements in supplies and facilities for the schools, as well as funding for personnel.

The Child Care Stabilization Program, established by Section 2202 of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act signed into law on March 11, 2021, provides approximately $24 billion for child care organizations, of which approximately $140 million has been allocated to the State of Nebraska.

For more information on the grant visit https://coronavirus.nebraska.gov/assets/ChildCareStabilizationFAQs.pdf.