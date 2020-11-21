 Skip to main content
SBPS Giveaway food as district extends Thanksgiving break
top story

SBPS Giveaway food as district extends Thanksgiving break

“All right ladies, we got a line!” rang out in the Bluffs Middle School breezeway like a battle cry on Thursday night.

The line being referenced was about 10 cars long. As soon as one car left, another car would pull up. Several requested two or three frozen prepackaged meals. Other requested 13 or 14.

The ladies being referenced were a small squad of seven, handing out hundreds of meals for children.

It was a similar meal pick-up from over the 2020 spring semester renewed for fall. On Friday, Scottsbluff Public Schools announced it would suspend activities over Thanksgiving week to slow the spread of COVID-19 in it’s population. That also means that many families would have to feed there children a meal or two that normally is covered by the school.

That’s where the need for this food drive — and other’s like it — comes from.

“We haven’t ever done this prior to COVID-19 but with the extension of the break, it is a good opportunity for families to receive the meals that students would have otherwise gotten,” SBPS spokesperson Melissa Price told the Star-Herald.

There will be another food drive on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

