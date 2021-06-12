Scaled-down Festival of Hope planned for June 19

Previous fundraisers have had auctions, booths and a penny carnival indoors, but this year’s event will be an outdoor event and will include the 5K walk/run, breakfast, entertainment, wall of hope and butterfly release.

“We will have our wall of hope, which is where people purchase the butterflies and the name of their loved one goes on the wall,” Bjorling said. “Then, we’ll read the names on the wall and close to 11 a.m., we’ll have our butterfly release.”

People who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, unless they are vulnerable to protect themselves. People who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings to protect everyone who comes to the event.

The public can register for the 5K walk at festivalofhope.net through June 16 or the morning of the event from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The cost is $15 per person, which includes a T-shirt and a special treat. The 5K is non-competitive this year, so participants will not be officially timed. There will be no placement awards given and no door prizes. Registration for the children’s fun run is from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. There is a $5 entry fee per child, ages 10 years and younger, which includes a T-shirt and prize.