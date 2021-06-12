Scaled-down Festival of Hope planned for June 19

Supporting family, friends and neighbors who are battling cancer with non-medical expenses continues to drive the volunteers with the Festival of Hope.
Now in its 19th year, the Festival of Hope fundraising event will take place on Saturday, June 19 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.
Dr. Vince Bjorling, who practices medical oncology and internal medicine at Regional West, has been a volunteer with the organization for 19 years and was among the people who helped create the event.
“After 9/11 there were less donations and the American Cancer Society kind of contracted, so several people in the community came together and saw that there was a need,” Bjorling said. “We decided to start raising some money for cancer patients for their non-medical expenses and also to meet some of the educational needs and doing some of the other things that the American Cancer Society used to do.”
This year’s fundraiser will be scaled-down to protect the vulnerable population during COVID-19. Festival of Hope will start at 7 a.m. with the 5K walk/run registration and conclude with the butterfly release around 11 a.m.
“Since we have such a vulnerable population, we wanted to have a scaled-down event so they could come out and celebrate,” he said. “It’s not our traditional event, but at the same time, we’re hoping that it will be a celebration and meaningful for the people who come.”
Previous fundraisers have had auctions, booths and a penny carnival indoors, but this year’s event will be an outdoor event and will include the 5K walk/run, breakfast, entertainment, wall of hope and butterfly release.
“We will have our wall of hope, which is where people purchase the butterflies and the name of their loved one goes on the wall,” Bjorling said. “Then, we’ll read the names on the wall and close to 11 a.m., we’ll have our butterfly release.”
People who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, unless they are vulnerable to protect themselves. People who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings to protect everyone who comes to the event.
The public can register for the 5K walk at festivalofhope.net through June 16 or the morning of the event from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The cost is $15 per person, which includes a T-shirt and a special treat. The 5K is non-competitive this year, so participants will not be officially timed. There will be no placement awards given and no door prizes. Registration for the children’s fun run is from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. There is a $5 entry fee per child, ages 10 years and younger, which includes a T-shirt and prize.
To preregister for the 5K run/walk event and to purchase paper butterflies, visit festivalofhope.net. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted the day of the event, but Bjorling said the preferred method is online.
Following the reading of names, the event will conclude with an outdoor release of live butterflies.
Since its inception in 2003, the organization has three parts to its mission: to help cancer patients and their families with non-medical expenses, cancer education for patients and medical care providers and support cancer research.
“We have distributed over $3 million through the years,” he said. “You’re looking at somewhere between, depending on what the needs are, we’ve helped between 60 and 125 patients in any one year.”
The June fundraiser is the largest fundraiser of the year for the group.
“This is a way you can help family, friends and neighbors,” Bjorling said. “Everybody knows somebody with cancer, so they know somebody undergoing treatment and this event is a way to come out and help their fellow man as they are going through a tough time.”
One of the most encouraging aspects of the fundraiser for Bjorling has been seeing people who beat cancer come and support the event.
“They come back and they’re giving and supporting the event and paying it forward, knowing that they might have needed the funds and somebody else is going to need them now,” he said. “It’s a real empowering thing. It’s a way we can all pull together and help each other out.”
Bjorling hopes this year’s fundraiser provides the community with an opportunity to reconnect with others as they celebrate the successes and remember people who have been lost.