Schaneman turns ‘grandma night’ story into books

“God gives each of us gifts,” she said. “Each of the characters in the book has their gift. I feel like that was a gift I could use.

“For me, I felt like it was important that each grandchild knew what I thought their gift was and how they make me and other people feel,” she said.

In the process of sharing the story, Schaneman’s father-in-law died, and she became torn about if and how to incorporate death.

“I incorporated a little bit about death in the book because it’s just the way the book went,” she said. “I prayed about this and thought, ‘How do I incorporate that?’”

Schaneman wrote a song titled “Don’t Leave Me” to help the grandchildren understand where their papa went, but the song has not been formally produced yet. She came up with the song title after hearing her grandson Collin say, “Don’t leave me,” when he was dropped off at Sunday school.

“We don’t want our loved ones to leave us, but that’s OK because we move forward, and we will always have our memories,” she said.