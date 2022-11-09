Scholastic Contest moves to November

Chadron State College will host its 59th Scholastic Contest Nov. 9. Chair of the committee, Caitlin Roes, said 32 high schools and 900 students are registered for the long-standing tradition, usually hosted on campus in the spring.

The 2020 and 2021 contests were canceled due to Covid and the spring 2022 cancelation was made simultaneously with the decision to move the event to the fall semester. Considerations for establishing the new date included avoiding timing conflicts with regional high school athletic and FFA events and ACT and SAT dates.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Powell said he is excited for CSC to host the face-to-face event again.

“We are thrilled that so many high school students are signed up to compete,” Powell said.

The first round of tests will be administered at 8:30 and the last round of tests will start at 11:30 a.m. Subjects include math, science, business, literature, music, psychology, and education. Final school and individual rankings will be posted online Nov. 16.

Roes, assistant admissions director, said campus tours will be provided at 10 a.m. and noon in addition to a wide variety of activities across campus for contestants to enjoy before and after their tests.

Activity options in the Student Center include a Club and Department Fair and swing dancing in the Ballroom, a music Open Mic in The Pit from 10 a.m. to noon, and games including pool, ping pong, and foosball all day. The Scottsbluff Room will be set up as a relaxing lounge all day.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., electronic gaming rooms in the basement of the King Library will be open to visitors. The Veath Planetarium will host shows at 8:30, 9:30, and 10:30 a.m. in the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning.

Additionally, visitors can watch a necropsy of a mountain lion at the Rangeland Complex Room 213 from 9 a.m. to noon. Students are also welcome to visit the exhibits in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center from 8 a.m. to noon.