School districts await revision of NDE’s proposed health education standards

Gering Public Schools does not have plans to revise or adopt health standards for the upcoming academic year, according to a district statement.

“Gering Public Schools Board of Education and district administration continue to monitor the proposed health standards shared by the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE). It is important to note that these standards from NDE are still in draft form and the decision to adopt them, once finalized, lives at the local school board level,” the statement reads. “GPS leadership also understands that there are many passionate beliefs and perspectives regarding these draft health standards.”

As these standards are finalized and reach the local level where school boards decide what to adopt, GPS welcomes families and public input at the board meetings.

Charles Jones, Banner County School principal, said the district is awaiting the second draft.

“Since they are revamping it even from the original draft that was sent out, we don’t really have a stance at this time,” he said. “We’ll wait to see how it plays out.”

Kimball Public Schools Superintendent Trevor Anderson said the district is also waiting for the second draft before deciding whether they support or oppose the standards.