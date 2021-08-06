Schwartz excited to learn more about ballooning

With a love of ballooning, Jana Schwartz had limited engagement with the sport until the 2020 Old West Balloon Fest event was moved to a different date.
Schwartz, the local 4-H director, was never able to participate in the local balloon fest as the event coincided with the state fair on Labor Day weekend. She did not sign up officially as a volunteer, since it was right after state fair, but she walked around Mitchell Air Field during the event. She found a friend and jumped in to help crew for the Marvin The Martian balloon.
“When I see a hot air balloon, I just can’t help but smile,” she said. “There’s something really special about them.”
Last year, her friends did not attend, but Schwartz decided to see where fate took her as a crew volunteer. She was assigned to crew for the Big Top balloon.
“I got paired up with him last summer and fell in love with the whole process and the crew,” Schwartz said. “I’ve traveled to see them and kept in contact them over the year and I’m going to pilot with them again.”
As a crew member, Schwartz said the most important part is to follow directions of the pilot and crew chief and being willing to work.
“With the Big Top, it being an older balloon and hand-painted, it’s heavier than a lot of the other balloons and also a little more fragile,” she said. “We have to make sure that when we lay it out, we can’t just lay it on the grass. We have to put a tarp down.”
During the Old West Balloon Fest, Big Top inflated as the pilot elected not to fly given the weather conditions. Still, Schwartz said there was work to be done. They had to place their weight on the basket, once the envelope was inflated, to keep it on the ground.
One morning, Schwartz got an opportunity to fly with Don Edwards because the pilot needed more weight in the basket. Despite being afraid of heights, Schwartz said being in a hot air balloon is different.
“It’s so peaceful,” she said. “The sounds, I thought it was so cool how they traveled. There were some dogs barking and chickens crowing. How you could hear that was so different than when you’re on the ground.”
She also crewed for the Big Top during the Erie Town Fair & Hot Air Balloon Festival in Erie, Colorado, in May. While inflating the balloon, Schwartz had to jump in and hold the throat of the envelope.
“We struggled to get it inflated, so we had to hold the neck open with the fans blowing all of the air in,” she said.
Being a person who helps inflate Big Top is an amazing experience and helps Schwartz get involved in the event.
“First off, just the balloon itself is just amazing,” she said. “Even looking inside on the crown and seeing the clown up in there is amazing.”
Schwartz said once the balloon is stood up, she stands there in admiration of the artist who hand-painted the animals. She also enjoys the camaraderie of the crew and sharing that experience with kids in the community.
She has seen some of her 4-H students enjoy the spectacle and Schwartz would like to establish a connection between 4-H and ballooning. 4-H focuses on teaching students about science, technology, engineering, arts and math with several of those skills present in ballooning. While she doesn’t have any plans, Schwartz is interested in learning more about the sport to bring that knowledge into after school programs.
Once the balloon leaves the ground, the crew has to chase the pilot to his landing location to pack everything back into the trailer.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, especially when you get on some of these farm roads that you want to make sure that you’re staying on public roads,” Schwartz said. “You just want to make sure you can still see and stay in contact with the pilot.”
As this year’s event approaches, Schwartz looks forward to making more connections with other pilots and expanding her knowledge about the competition balloons. She also hopes to see Big Top fly at this year’s festival.
Schwartz said anyone can help crew for a balloon and the experience connects with people who become like family.