Schwartz excited to learn more about ballooning

With a love of ballooning, Jana Schwartz had limited engagement with the sport until the 2020 Old West Balloon Fest event was moved to a different date.

Schwartz, the local 4-H director, was never able to participate in the local balloon fest as the event coincided with the state fair on Labor Day weekend. She did not sign up officially as a volunteer, since it was right after state fair, but she walked around Mitchell Air Field during the event. She found a friend and jumped in to help crew for the Marvin The Martian balloon.

“When I see a hot air balloon, I just can’t help but smile,” she said. “There’s something really special about them.”

Last year, her friends did not attend, but Schwartz decided to see where fate took her as a crew volunteer. She was assigned to crew for the Big Top balloon.

“I got paired up with him last summer and fell in love with the whole process and the crew,” Schwartz said. “I’ve traveled to see them and kept in contact them over the year and I’m going to pilot with them again.”

As a crew member, Schwartz said the most important part is to follow directions of the pilot and crew chief and being willing to work.