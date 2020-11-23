Scottbluff Christmas Parade canceled

It’s official, no holiday parades for Scottsbluff or Gering this season.
Angela Scanlan, who heads the Downtown Scottsbluff Association and owns Cappuccino and Company, told the Star-Herald the Scottsbluff parade to be held after the Thanksgiving holiday was canceled Monday morning. The Gering Merchant’s Association canceled its parade last week, citing concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.
Scanlan confirmed the cancellation over text Monday afternoon and posted a written statement shortly after on social media.
“We have enough folks ill or concerned in our community that our available number of floats has decreased significantly,” she said in the release.
Scanlan attributed the cancellation to health official’s discomfort with the event plan for a "reverse parade" she submitted Friday.
Support Local Journalism
In an email to downtown business owners and others, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said officials reviewed the plan for a reverse parade during a special meeting Sunday, and had some recommendations for additional precautions because of the high risk of spread. The plan had been submitted Friday night, according to an email provided by PPHD.
In an email to the downtown business community, Engel said, “We do agree that a reverse parade, as you described, would make it a safer event. However, it will still create a situation where people are getting together to build and operate their floats, which could potentially cause a challenge with continuity of operations for several businesses should there be an exposure. If this goes forward, please make sure that workers are masked at all times to prevent the spread," Engel wrote in an email dated Monday around 7 a.m.
Instead of a public event, Scanlan said in the release that a message from Santa and the Grinch will be broadcast over Facebook live on the Downtown Scottsbluff Association page at 6 p.m.
Read more from Sunday's Star-Herald:
As the pandemic reaches new levels in the Panhandle, community celebrations are having to be replaced by alternatives or canceled directly.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.