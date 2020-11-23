Scottbluff Christmas Parade canceled

It’s official, no holiday parades for Scottsbluff or Gering this season.

Angela Scanlan, who heads the Downtown Scottsbluff Association and owns Cappuccino and Company, told the Star-Herald the Scottsbluff parade to be held after the Thanksgiving holiday was canceled Monday morning. The Gering Merchant’s Association canceled its parade last week, citing concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.

Scanlan confirmed the cancellation over text Monday afternoon and posted a written statement shortly after on social media.

“We have enough folks ill or concerned in our community that our available number of floats has decreased significantly,” she said in the release.

Scanlan attributed the cancellation to health official’s discomfort with the event plan for a "reverse parade" she submitted Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an email to downtown business owners and others, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said officials reviewed the plan for a reverse parade during a special meeting Sunday, and had some recommendations for additional precautions because of the high risk of spread. The plan had been submitted Friday night, according to an email provided by PPHD.