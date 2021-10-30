Scotts Bluff County 4-H Extension Assistant Jana Schwartz will be retiring Nov. 8

“My production experience was with cattle but my brother started working with hair sheep and I thought, I can do that by myself if I want to,” she said.

In addition to sheep and farm-hand for her partner, Craig, Schwartz is a life-health coach.

“Walking side-by-side on someone’s health journey, helping them develop the tools to have healthy habits so they can live their best life is something I want to spend more time doing,” she said.

Building a positive and healthy culture is something Schwartz has become passionate about and she wants to use that to positively change lives.

She has also recently fallen in love with the sport of hot air ballooning. She is drawn to the technology and science as well as the adrenaline rush and people in the sport.

Schwartz has flown three times and hasn’t yet gained enough expertise to decide if she wants to pursue her own balloon and crew.

“I love the flying but the chasing is rewarding because it involves hard work and helping,” she said.

Schwartz is looking forward to continuing to work with many of the same families that she has been involved with.