Scotts Bluff County 4-H Extension Assistant Jana Schwartz will be retiring Nov. 8

Youth 4-H educator and leader, Jana Schwartz, will be moving on from her 4-H Extension assistant position after nearly 20 years.
Schwartz grew-up riding horses and working on a large cattle ranch in southwest Nebraska. She developed a love for production agriculture and hard work. Growing up, she was very involved in 4-H, both showing cattle and a wide range of static exhibits.
“I really struggled in the classroom,” Schwartz said. “4-H was a place that I could learn by doing and were I could find my niche.”
While completing a veterinary technician degree at Chadron State College, she worked for a Chadron veterinary office.
“A group of men would come into the office to drink coffee and one of those was Don Huls (Dawes county Extension Educator at that time) and he got me into an internship at his office,” she said.
Schwartz went on to apply for the Scotts Bluff county position and started work after her graduation in May 2002.
“My first job out of college was this one, I was so blessed,” Schwartz said.
She gives credit to the mentors that have guided her in her position, Kathy Johnston was the extension educator in 2002 and later Jackie Guzman.
“My biggest struggle when I started this job was trying to figure out how to teach,” Schwartz said.
Understanding what to do and when to do it was a difficulty when Jana was first started her position.
“There is a lot of policies, procedures and deadlines, trying to figure all that out can be difficult and overwhelming,” she said.
Julie Lane worked with Schwartz as office manager for her first 5-6 years and later on the 4-H board.
“Jana is just wonderful, she has blossomed into a wonderful youth educator and person and will be greatly missed by all,” Lane said.
Schwartz especially enjoys getting to know the youth.
“Working with the kids gives you the opportunity to learn their personalities and help them gain mastery over an interest they may have,” Schwartz said.
In addition to working with 4-H youth one of Schwartz’s responsibilities is bringing enrichment activities to local classrooms.
“Going into classrooms to teach with seasoned teachers was out of my comfort zone,” she said “...These teachers have become some of my dear friends and have really helped me through the years.”
She has enjoyed visiting these classrooms every year and reaching different audiences through grant programs that can fit into different areas of youth education in the community.
Wendi Callenius has worked with Schwartz as a 4-H leader and more recently as an office co-worker.
“Jana is pro-youth and loves working with them, she has impacted many of the youth and will be greatly missed,” Callenius said.
Within the 4-H structure there are many different focus areas. Agriculture, citizenship, leadership, family consumer science and recently STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) has become important. Youth involved in these programs do belong to a 4-H club.
With an expansive amount of possible 4-H projects and clubs, Schwartz said she asks herself, “What is it that we can do to help them build mastery over a project and the end result is developing those life skills?”
During her time at the extension office, Schwartz said she has enjoyed being a part of a small group of educators in the district that have been working to build the Robotics Club.
“Robotics has been amazing to be a part of, taking the kids that are more into engineering technology and helping them learn teamwork life skills has been very rewarding,” she said.
Another highlight for Schwartz has been working on the Fiber Festival board and encouraging 4-Her’s to bring their many fiber animals to display.
For the past two years, she has been growing her own hair breed flock of Dorper Katahdin cross sheep.
“My production experience was with cattle but my brother started working with hair sheep and I thought, I can do that by myself if I want to,” she said.
In addition to sheep and farm-hand for her partner, Craig, Schwartz is a life-health coach.
“Walking side-by-side on someone’s health journey, helping them develop the tools to have healthy habits so they can live their best life is something I want to spend more time doing,” she said.
Building a positive and healthy culture is something Schwartz has become passionate about and she wants to use that to positively change lives.
She has also recently fallen in love with the sport of hot air ballooning. She is drawn to the technology and science as well as the adrenaline rush and people in the sport.
Schwartz has flown three times and hasn’t yet gained enough expertise to decide if she wants to pursue her own balloon and crew.
“I love the flying but the chasing is rewarding because it involves hard work and helping,” she said.
Schwartz is looking forward to continuing to work with many of the same families that she has been involved with.
“4-H is really what helped me get a good start on my life, has given me an amazing career and I am looking forward to giving back from a new role,” she said.
There will be a sendoff for Schwartz on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the West Foyer of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Jana’s last day working in the extension office will be Nov, 8 following the 2021 4-H Achievement Awards that will be held Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.
Schwartz said she would like to extend the advice that she was given from Don Huls during her Dawes county internship: “Support and back our 4-H volunteers as they are what keeps the program amazing.”