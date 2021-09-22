Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve Road Improvement Program

The bulk of the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday was focused on roads, vehicles and maintenance.
To launch the general agenda items, Tom Thompson from NMC Cat, and Tony Brown of Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co., presented their pitches for service management agreements to service the county’s vehicles. Thompson offered the commissioners operating kits filled with replacement parts for routine repairs.
“There’s everything in that box to service that machine,” he said. “...They make it very simple for the operators when they bring in their machines to (fix) them.”
The kits are based on a vehicle’s service hours, and would be used and replaced based on how often that vehicle is used rather than on a particular timetable.
Brown offered a similar approach for service kits.
“We can sit down and provide a guideline, but we want (your) input ... so we figure out what everybody needs here,” Brown said. “It needs to be a collective effort.”
Both companies provided discounts and maintenance check-ups in their proposals.
Highway superintendent Linda Grummert told the board of the recommended service hour usage for various types of vehicles.
After hearing the service management agreement pitches, she briefed the commissioners on the previously-tabled One & Six Year 2021-22 Road Improvement Program.
The initiative includes 10 one-year projects with a total budget of $1.7 million and an additional 36 projects to be completed within six years, budgeted for $13.4 million. The projects include building numerous bridges and culverts, and applying asphalt to roads. The projects would take place throughout the county, going right up to its northern border in some cases.
“We want to expand our boundaries a little bit, so to speak,” in terms of projects to work on, commissioner Mark Harris said. “... And I say more power to it, if we can.”
For a few of the proposed projects, the board and Grummert debated whether to install box culverts or steel bridges to raise roads. It was one of the longer conversations during the improvement program’s presentation. Grummert said a quote for the endeavor showed building bridges would be quicker and more cost-effective.
As per the national average, Grummert said, maintenance on existing infrastructure is only one-quarter as costly as constructing new bridges and roads.
The commissioners expressed their desires to hire locally for these construction and renovation projects. Engineering will be bid.
“In my opinion, we should go out for RFPs (requests for proposals) on any and all of these projects that require engineering,” Harris said.
After a half-hour of discussion, the board unanimously approved the Road Improvement Program.
The board also accepted planned retirement of longtime veterans service officer John Brehm, effective in January 2022.
“He’s given us 110% for 48 years. He’ll be a tough one to fill,” board chairman Ken Meyer said of Brehm.
At the end of the meeting, the Board of Commissioners received updates on the ongoing fight against wildfires across the Panhandle, including how the Vista Trend fire near Gering had been contained with no loss of life, property or livestock.