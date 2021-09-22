Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve Road Improvement Program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The initiative includes 10 one-year projects with a total budget of $1.7 million and an additional 36 projects to be completed within six years, budgeted for $13.4 million. The projects include building numerous bridges and culverts, and applying asphalt to roads. The projects would take place throughout the county, going right up to its northern border in some cases.

“We want to expand our boundaries a little bit, so to speak,” in terms of projects to work on, commissioner Mark Harris said. “... And I say more power to it, if we can.”

For a few of the proposed projects, the board and Grummert debated whether to install box culverts or steel bridges to raise roads. It was one of the longer conversations during the improvement program’s presentation. Grummert said a quote for the endeavor showed building bridges would be quicker and more cost-effective.

As per the national average, Grummert said, maintenance on existing infrastructure is only one-quarter as costly as constructing new bridges and roads.

The commissioners expressed their desires to hire locally for these construction and renovation projects. Engineering will be bid.