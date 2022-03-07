 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scotts Bluff County Council Homemaker Club offers scholarships

  • 0

The Scotts Bluff County Council of Homemaker Club is offering two (2) $500.00 scholarships to any Scotts Bluff County resident enrolled in Agricultural, Human Resources, Nursing, and Family Sciences curriculum.

Applicants can be graduating high school seniors or college students planning to attend college in 2022. The scholarship is paid to the school after completion of the 2022 fall semester. The student must maintain a C average or the scholarship will be forfeited. You can pick up an application at your local school or contact Donna Weitzel, 1543 SC Road, Mitchell, NE 69357 for an application. The application must be postmarked by the April 8, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact Donna Weitzel at 631-9105.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emporium Express moves in

Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…

Ballots set for primary elections

Ballots set for primary elections

A total of 87 candidates across 34 races have filed as candidates in Scotts Bluff County. County Clerk Kelly Sides said the amount of people r…

Cities Declare Snow Emergency

Cities Declare Snow Emergency

TERRYTOWN - Due to the predicted weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring…

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken to Baltics: NATO commitment is 'ironclad'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News