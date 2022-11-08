Scotts Bluff County Election results still being counted

The Star-Herald was awaiting official Election Day results in key races in Scotts Bluff County, but as of press time those figures were not available.

Unofficial results disseminated by the county just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 represented only early voters’ ballots, which is less than 0.01% of the population.

Will Scottsbluff soon have a new aquatics facility? Votes were still coming in as of press time, so check back at starherald.com for more results.

Amendment 1

Nebraskan voters have seemingly voted to pass Amendment 1 by large margins. The amendment will authorize political subdivisions, which operate airports, to use existing airport revenue to develop and incentivize commercial air travel.

Voters cast their ballots in favor of the amendment by approximately a four-to-one margin.

It was developed and sponsored by a group of Nebraska politicians including State Sens. Eliot Bostar and Lou Ann Linehan as well as U.S. Rep. Mike Flood. Bostar created legislative measure LR 283CA, which passed unanimously and put the amendment on this year’s ballot.

Other states use revenue guarantee agreements, allowing airports, the communities they’re in, and airline services to invest in enacting air service. These agreements make sure airlines’ efforts when starting service in a new location or on a new route are supported by airports and local communities.

A provision in the state constitution prohibits lending the credit of the state. In 2020, though, Nebraska’s Attorney General Doug Peterson wrote an opinion that the provision prevented airports from entering agreements with airlines to help expand commercial air service.

With the amendment’s passage, airports and the municipalities they reside in will have more freedom to do just that.

Scottsbluff Aquatics Center

LB 357 is an initiative to introduce a half-cent sales tax increase in Scottsbluff to finance the construction of the aquatics center. The half-cent increase would last for 10 years, or until the cost of the aquatics center is fully funded.

Leading up to the election, representatives from the City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Family YMCA and Scottsbluff Public Schools held a community question and answer session about the proposed center.

The proposed building site for the center is near the corner of Avenue B and W 31st Street. There was consideration made for the center at the vacant Kmart building, although City Engineer David Schaff said that an aquatics center has specific needs that repurposing an existing building is a challenge.

“Those buildings were not initially constructed to house aquatics facilities,” Schaff said, during a community session in October. “Based off of the harsh environments that come with swimming pools, the existing buildings themselves obviously cannot be used for that type of a project.”

A concern about the aquatics center centered on the longevity and upkeep of the facility, with the public citing concerns that the facility may succumb to the same fate as current facilities like Westmoor Pool and Splash Arena. Zac Karpf, co-chair of Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics, said the main difference is the community partnerships.

The half-cent sales increase would be allocated on the construction of the aquatics center. The money could not be spent on maintenance or operational costs. Revenue sources like entry fees and membership as well as funding from community partners would go toward the upkeep of the facility.

Karpf noted there is a sinking fund budgeted to tackle depreciation and large-scale maintenance needs for the center.

The anticipated lifespan of such a facility is estimated around 35 to 40 years, although that number can fluctuate based on money allocated toward its upkeep.

With the adoption of LB 357, it is eminent that the YMCA lap pool and Westmoor Pool will close. If the bill doesn’t pass, local stakeholders will have to decide what to do about the current structures.

Gering School Board

Six candidates ran on Tuesday to fill one of three seats on the Gering School Board: Kolene Woodward, John Maser, Krista Baird and Greg Trautman, Justin Reinmuth, and incumbent Brian Copsey.

As of press time, no winners had been declared and only early voting numbers were available, which amounted to nearly ten percent of registered voters in Scotts Bluff County. At that time, the state of the election was thus ordered:

Greg Trautman with 362 votes. A Gering alumnus and owner of three local businesses, Trautman has three children enrolled in Gering schools. He has experience serving on multiple boards and leadership positions with Cub Scouts and GO Baseball.

Trautman said of his experience, “I have shown the ability to listen to and consider differing viewpoints before making decisions that were in the best interest of the children we served.”

Incumbent Brian Copsey with 356 votes. A Gering alumnus and local businessman, Copsey has served on the board for 12 years. All four of his children graduated from Gering as well.

“My experience in business and having served on the board has given me a large amount of knowledge to help guide and be a valuable resource to serve on the board,” said Copsey.

John Maser with 333 votes. Maser has a background in agriculture and business, backed by a degree in economics from UNL. He and his wife moved to Gering so that their children could attend its excellent schools, and their youngest is currently a sophomore at GHS.

“I would like to serve the parents and students of our district,” said Maser. “I believe we can build upon the success of our past and help create and improve our vision of Gering Public Schools for the future.”

Krista Baird with 311 votes. Baird and her husband chose Gering as the place where they wanted to raise their children, and she has worked closely with the community through work at the Midwest Theatre and CASA.

“I understand that being on the school board is not for me to bring my own agenda to the table but to remember that I represent the community and I am advocating for all children within the district,” said Baird.

Justin Reinmuth with 303 votes. Reinmuth opted not to submit a response to the candidate survey run by the Star-Herald.

Kolene Woodward with 301 votes. Woodward has worked as a substitute teacher for eight years, four of them full time in Gering. She holds an MBA from Chadron State College and has decades of business experience through ownership of an insurance agency and coffee shop.

When asked about her skills and experience, Woodward said, “I see the teacher side of things, the student side of things, and have insight into management, having been a business owner.”

Gering Mayor, Council

The future of the City of Gering’s mayoral race was decided as ballots were still being counted into the early morning hour with Kent Ewing and Eldon Hubbard vying for mayor seat.

With the passing of the infrastructure tax in the May primary, Ewing stated in a questionnaire to the Star Herald that he is ready to embrace the challenge.

“Infrastructure has been a challenge in the City of Gering for some time, to know that the funds will be available for many of those important projects, I would look forward to working on new and expanding businesses in our area to improve the tax base, provide jobs and affordable housing for the residents of Gering,” Ewing said.

Adversary Eldon Hubbard stated in a questionnaire to the Star Herald that he is ready to face the cities challenges by working with the city council and the City of Gering staff.

“I would like to work with the city council and the Gering city staff to address the needs of the city,” Hubbard said. “There definitely is limited funding and the city needs to prioritize the essential city functions.”

In Gering’s second key race, Rebecca Shields was on the ballot with Anthony Mason to via for a seat on Gering’s City Council.

Scottsbluff School Board

Four candidates vied for three seats on the Scottsbluff School Board on Tuesday, with incumbent Mark Lang facing challengers Ralph Paez, Eliseo “Chico” De Los Santos, and Tory Schwartz.

As of press time, no winners had been declared and only early voting numbers were available, which amounted to nearly ten percent of registered voters in Scotts Bluff County. At that time, the state of the election was thus ordered:

Incumbent Mark Lang with 759 votes. Lang is a local business owner, alumnus of SHS and WNCC, and lifelong resident of Scottsbluff. He has served on the school board for 20 years, giving him deep insight into the board and its workings.

“I have a lot of background knowledge of how the schools are run,” said Lang. “I’m willing to listen to our constituents and what they have to say. I also want to do what’s best for the kids.”

Tory Schwartz with 697 votes. Schwartz is a commercial loan officer at Platte Valley Bank and is married to a Westmoor teacher. He has served in a leadership role in various local organizations and is particularly experienced in finance and budgeting.

“With the relationships that I have built with our community as well as teachers/staff within our district, it is known that I am approachable and will talk with them in a professional and confidential manner regarding any concerns they may have,” said Schwartz.

Ralph Paez with 547 votes. Paez is a lifelong resident of the valley and father of six, all of which are or were Scottsbluff students. He is a local business owner and is heavily involved in Scottsbluff’s softball program.

Paez said, “I have been involved with the school district in many aspects. I’m familiar with staff and students. I do sit on the board of many other entities in our community.”

Eliseo “Chico” De Los Santos Jr. with 460 votes. De Los Santos is a Scottsbluff alumnus and father of three Scottsbluff graduates, with his youngest son currently enrolled at Longfellow. He has worked in health care services for 20 years in addition to service on several boards and volunteering with youth sports groups.

“Having volunteered in our community, I’ve met and assisted many families in need,” said De Los Santos. “Based on those experiences, I want to make a difference. I am eager to learn and to be involved. If elected, I will do my best to serve in every way that I can.”

District 48

As of press time, the District 48 results had not yet been declared in Scotts Bluff or Banner counties. The race between Gering businessman Brian Hardin and Bridgeport farmer and rancher Don Lease II was close in the numbers that had been released.

Hardin and Lease are looking to succeed John Stinner, an eight-year member of the Legislature, who was term-limited and unable to run again. After redistricting, District 48 now includes Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties.

In Kimball County, which has released unofficial vote totals, Lease beat Hardin 756 votes to 444 votes. However, in the unofficial Scotts Bluff County early voting release, Hardin was in the lead with 1,040 votes to Lease’s 977.

This would put Lease in the lead with 1,783 votes to Hardin’s 1,484, but with most of the votes not yet released the results are still up in the air.

Both candidates are self-described conservatives who ran on platforms similar in some ways and different in others. They oppose abortion, support voter ID and aim to replace Nebraska’s tax structure.

Hardin, however, supports replacing the Unicameral with a bicameral structure while Lease is in favor of the current structure. They also have different ideas on how to grow the state’s economy.

Scottsbluff City Council

Voters had six candidates to choose amongst for three seats on the Scottsbluff City council this November. As the polls closed late Tuesday, voters elected to retain some incumbents and bring in new faces, as well.

On the ballot, voters considered incumbents Jeanne McKerrigan and Nathan Green and challengers Chris Miller, Betsy Vidlak, Matt Salomon and Eugene Batt. The field of candidates was narrowed from nine to six during the primary election on May 11, unseating incumbent Selina Lerma from the primary election.

In Scottsbluff, citizens vote for the five members of the city council, and the council members vote among themselves to appoint a mayor and vice mayor. Jeanne McKerrigan and Jordan Colwell currently fill those roles.

Although the results were preliminary, McKerrigan told the Star-Herald she is excited for the future of Scottsbluff.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support during this election process,” McKerrigan said. “I’m excited to see what the next four years brings for the city of Scottsbluff. We’ve accomplished so much in the past eight months with several of our projects being finished. I think we have some great opportunities and outcomes for the future.”

Salomon also expressed appreciation to the voters who supported him on his campaign trail.

“I appreciate the people who voted for me and those who let me put up signs at their houses,” Salomon told the Star-Herald. “I’m just looking forward to hopefully being on the city council and just learning the ropes and doing the job to contribute to help the city grow.”

For complete election day results, visit starherald.com.